With a very talented wide receiver class entering the NFL, the fantasy landscape is bound to shift. While dynasty managers expect rookies to produce immediately, unfortunately, landing spots and draft capital can prevent that from happening. However, the highest hit rates can be found in the first and second round, with about 14.4% of wide receivers producing at least top-24 numbers to start their career (more on that in my recent draft capital research article). With that in mind, we dive into the 10 wide receivers drafted in the first two rounds of the 2021 draft, analyzing their landing spots and how that could affect their fantasy potential.