After another year of impactful work in the community, Russell Westbrook has been named one of the NBA’s 10 finalists for the 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Westbrook’s philanthropy and service was wide-ranging, including work in finance and education, as well as efforts to ease the struggles of the homeless and underserved during the winter. The throughline of Westbrook’s off-court work is his dedication to using his platform to shrink societal gaps in wealth, education and opportunity – and raise awareness for persistent racial inequity in our country.