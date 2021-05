Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Blue Jays will enter their second game of a three-game series against Houston Astros and they look forward to rebounding from their last defeat. Toronto Blue Jays are ahead of the Yankees in the fourth place and are trailing the Bay Rays in the second. The Blue Jays are now at third in the AL East Division play with a 16-15 record on the season. Toronto is one game ahead of the .500 after their last defeat. The Blue Jays won their last three-game series against Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 record. In their last three games alone, Toronto smashed 23 runs from the plate and gave up 18 in return.