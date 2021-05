PUBG Mobile has shared some details about its recent ‘Ban Pan’ via Twitter. The game has banned a total of 1,150,483 accounts during May 14 to May 20 for cheating. The PUBG Mobile team has also offered a breakdown of accounts banned across various ranks as well as the reason why they were banned. Most cheaters belonged to the Bronze rank and there has been a surge in cheaters across Ace, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Crown ranks. It’s surprising to see an uptick in cheating for four higher ranked accounts, suggesting that cheaters can reach higher ranks in PUBG Mobile without being detected.