Panik went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over Cleveland. Toronto's offense mainly came from the bottom half of the order, with Panik delivering the game's lone homer in the third inning. The 30-year-old recently missed two weeks with a strained left calf. Panik is slashing .262/.286/.377 with a homer, seven RBI and four runs scored across 63 plate appearances this season after Friday's big game. He's more likely to feature in a bench role, but with Cavan Biggio (neck) sidelined he could split reps at third base with Santiago Espinal in the short term.