NBA

Recap: Wizards defeated 120-95 by Sixers in Game 2

NBA
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards: Bradley Beal (33), two players (11), two players (10) Sixers: Joel Embiid (22), Ben Simmons (22), Tobias Harris (19) The Wizards were defeated by the Sixers 120-95 on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the teams’ first round series. Philadelphia now leads 2-0 with the series heading back to Washington. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 33 points while Russell Westbrook finished with 10 points and 11 assists before exiting with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

www.nba.com
