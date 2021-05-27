Recap: Wizards defeated 120-95 by Sixers in Game 2

Seth Curry, Sixers (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) In this episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, the main focus is the Sixers‘ game five victory over the Wizards. Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline offer insight into the fifth and final game of the series, where Joel Embiid sat due to his meniscus tear. In his absence, several players stepped in and helped secure the win for the 76ers. Seth Curry turned into his brother and Tyrese Maxey continued to demonstrate his value as a rookie spark plug.