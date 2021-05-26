Yankees' Michael King: Relieves injured Kluber in loss

Kluber (3-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings as he was credited with a win against the Orioles on Friday. Kluber got off to a rough start by allowing a first-inning home run to Austin Hays but was able to find a groove for the next few frames before running into more trouble in the fifth. The 35-year-old gave up three more runs on four hits and a walk to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead. He exited the game after the sixth with his team still down two but was able to sneak away with a win after the Yankees scored three runs in the top of the seventh and were able to hold on for a 5-4 win. Kluber struggled with a 5.40 ERA over his first four starts of the year but has turned it around by posting a 2.39 ERA in his last four outings while also picking up three wins in the process. He'll look to keep things rolling in a scheduled road matchup against the Rangers next week.