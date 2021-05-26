Edmonton Oilers Hope To Re-Sign Mike Smith

We’ve entered into a weird part of the season where the Oilers have locked up a playoff spot and all that’s left to do was to lock down home-ice advantage and see if McDavid can get to 100 points, but when either of those things happen is anyone’s guess. I don’t know about you guys but I’m still having a hard time wrapping my head around this whole ‘clinch with plenty of time left’ thing, ya know? Regardless of what was left to play for or when the boys claim home ice, I just wanted to see them work hard and dial in on the finer details of their game as we head into the playoffs. But as you already know, that is not what happened. Not even close. Instead, what we got was one of the most painful and yet somehow hilarious opening periods of the season that saw the Oilers (read: Koskinen) give up four goals on the first four shots of the game. Now, I’ve been watching and playing hockey my whole life and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that before at any level, and rather than get too mad about it, I actually found myself laughing out loud. How ridiculous is that? But when the laughter stopped and the sadness kicked in, I found myself thinking of other things that I could be doing with my time. Thankfully, the Oilers didn’t sport the same salty attitude that I was working with and didn’t quit even though they were down by a field goal and a rouge, eventually chipping away at the deficit with two quick ones before heading into the intermission.