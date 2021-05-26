Cancel
Edmonton Oilers Hope To Re-Sign Mike Smith

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers were swept out of the first round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t because of goaltending. The 39-year-old Mike Smith posted a solid .912 save percentage in the four games, good enough to keep every game close between the Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. At his end-of-year media availability, Edmonton GM Ken Holland said plainly that he wants to re-sign Smith after the strong season he experienced.

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Slated to start

Koskinen is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Vancouver, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports. Koskinen was a little shaky in his last start Monday against the Canucks, surrendering three goals on just 23 shots, but he was still able to secure his 12th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a rematch with the same Vancouver squad Thursday.
Oilers' Mike Smith: In goal versus Vancouver

Smith will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Canucks, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Smith was excellent in his last start Tuesday against Vancouver, stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a comfortable 4-1 victory. He'll attempt to earn his 20th win of the season in a home matchup with the same Canucks club Saturday.
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Horrendous showing in crease

Koskinen failed to make a save on four shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. Koskinen made the start Thursday, but after four straight shots ended up in the twine behind him, head coach Dave Tippett brought in Mike Smith to finish the game. The 32-year-old Koskinen had won three straight starts prior to Thursday's meltdown. He has a 12-12-0 record with a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 24 appearances. Thursday may have been his last start of the season, since Smith has had few missteps in 2020-21.
Canucks double up Oilers to end six-game skid

Nils Hoglander, Jayce Hawryluk, Travis Hamonic and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory against the host Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Jack Rathbone scored his first career goal and Tyler Graovac also tallied for...
Canucks snap six-game losing skid with dominant 6-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON - Travis Hamonic says Thursday night was exactly the kind of result the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks needed. After losing six in a row, the Canucks stormed the ice in Edmonton on Thursday, dominating the Oilers in a 6-3 victory. Snapping the skid felt good, Hamonic said. "As the season...
Oilers' Mike Smith: Victorious again Wednesday

Smith stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday. Smith earned his second straight victory, and fourth in his last five starts, after teammate Dominik Kahun struck for the winner less than 30 seconds into overtime. After a rather middling first season in Edmonton in which he logged a .902 save percentage, the 39-year-old Smith has been slump-proof in 2020-21, going 21-6-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage. It remains to be seen if Smith will draw the starting assignment or get the day off for Saturday's regular-season finale.
3 Reasons to Appreciate Oilers Goalie Mikko Koskinen

Everyone is raving, rightfully so, about Edmonton Oilers netminder Mike Smith. After backstopping his team to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (May 4), Smith boasts a 19-6-2 record with a 2.25 goals-against average (GAA) and .925 save percentage (SV%). When he reached an agreement with general...
Connor Hellebuyck Versus the Scotia North Division: Goalie Showdown

With only four games remaining in the regular season for the Winnipeg Jets, Connor Hellebuyck maintaining squeaky-clean goaltending abilities is a must. He’s been playing great this season, but how do his stats compare to the rest of the playoff-contending goalies in the Scotia North Division?. I’ll be examining the...
Oilers Sticking With Goaltending Rotation After Tough Outing

Mikko Koskinen faced four shots on Thursday night in his most recent start against the Vancouver Canucks. He made zero saves. After smashing his stick on the goal post following the fourth goal, Koskinen was removed from the game, forcing Mike Smith in to mop up the final two and a half periods.
Oilersnation Radio Episode 137 – Koskinen, Line combos, and the McChase for 100

Happy Friday, everybody! For the second time this week, we’re back with a brand new episode of Oilersnation Radio to get you set for the weekend with all of the Oilers takes and news that you could ever hope to have. This week, we looked at Smith and Puljujarvi’s comeback seasons, Mikko Koskinen’s new record, playoff matchups, and a whole lot more.
Oilers Who Could, Should & Will Get Award Nominations

It’s too bad the 2020-21 NHL regular season is only 56 games, because the Edmonton Oilers might just want it to go on forever. With 68 points in 53 games, the Oilers are on pace to finish with their best point percentage since notching 106 in 80 games in 1986-87. Even if they fail to pick up a point in their remaining three games, they will finish with their second-highest point percentage since 1987-88, behind only 2016-17 when they totalled 103 in 82 games.
Oilers React to Koskinen Allowing Four Goals on Four Shots

The Edmonton Oilers were not good to start Thursday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. That said, there was no way they were bad enough to be down by four goals midway through the first period and left to climb themselves out of a very deep hole. No, that happened because goaltender Mikko Koskinen was worse than bad. He was so bad, you almost had to feel for him.
GDB 52.0 Wrap Up: Maybe start with an empty net next time, Oilers fall to Canucks in 6-3 loss

We’ve entered into a weird part of the season where the Oilers have locked up a playoff spot and all that’s left to do was to lock down home-ice advantage and see if McDavid can get to 100 points, but when either of those things happen is anyone’s guess. I don’t know about you guys but I’m still having a hard time wrapping my head around this whole ‘clinch with plenty of time left’ thing, ya know? Regardless of what was left to play for or when the boys claim home ice, I just wanted to see them work hard and dial in on the finer details of their game as we head into the playoffs. But as you already know, that is not what happened. Not even close. Instead, what we got was one of the most painful and yet somehow hilarious opening periods of the season that saw the Oilers (read: Koskinen) give up four goals on the first four shots of the game. Now, I’ve been watching and playing hockey my whole life and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that before at any level, and rather than get too mad about it, I actually found myself laughing out loud. How ridiculous is that? But when the laughter stopped and the sadness kicked in, I found myself thinking of other things that I could be doing with my time. Thankfully, the Oilers didn’t sport the same salty attitude that I was working with and didn’t quit even though they were down by a field goal and a rouge, eventually chipping away at the deficit with two quick ones before heading into the intermission.
CanucksArmy post game: Gordie Howe-monic and The Wrath of Bone

It’s 47 down and nine to go for the Vancouver Canucks on a 2021 season that has decidedly slipped into “not having fun anymore” territory. The Canucks skated into Edmonton on a six-game losing streak for their third consecutive contest against the Oilers. With the playoffs already nigh-impossible, and even...
Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Promoted from taxi squad

Ennis was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly. Ennis has appeared in just three games since the start of April and hasn't scored a point since March 15. He could see some time in the bottom-six at some point this postseason.
McDavid at 96 points after Oilers loss to Canucks

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had three assists to increase his season total to 96 points in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Thursday. Nils Hoglander, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawryluk and Brock Boeser each had a goal and assist, and Thatcher Demko made 39 saves for the Canucks (20-25-3), who ended a six-game losing streak.
Hamonic’s Gordie Howe hat trick lifts Canucks to 6-3 win over Oilers

Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the visiting Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick. Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals.
Koskinen continues to cement himself in Oilers infamy with latest debacle

EDMONTON — What we respected the most about Mikko Koskinen, before he shattered his stick on the goal post after allowing the fourth goal on the fourth Vancouver Canucks shot of the game, was his measured approach. Koskinen sized up the moment like a guy addressing a tee shot, or...
Need a Save There, Again

It’s not entirely fair, and more than a little callous, that I have the evergreen tweet “Koskinen makes the save” at the ready in my cell phone. But that’s how it is, given Mikko Koskinen’s penchant for allowing goals on the first shot of the game – he’s done it six times while tending goal for the Edmonton Oilers.