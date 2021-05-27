Cancel
Ethan Bear responds to racist comments: 'I'm proud of where I come from'

Sportsnet.ca
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving racist messages and comments on social media following Edmonton's series-ending loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear is speaking out against the racial abuse he's been subjected to. "I'm here to stand up to this behaviour, to these comments," Bear said in a video...

www.sportsnet.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Bear
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Hockey Canada#Ochapowace First Nation#Nhl Draft#Ahl#Edmonton#Indigenous#Canadian#Oil Country#Gm
