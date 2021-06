Today was supposed to be Max Scherzer‘s turn in the rotation, but he was scratched and placed on the 10-day IL yesterday with groin inflammation. In his place, RHP Paolo Espino will pitch as deep as he can in this game and then turn it over to the Washington Nationals bullpen. With Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Austin Voth, Will Harris and Daniel Hudson on the IL, the team essentially has six replacement players up that include Espino, Kyle McGowin, Sam Clay, Ryne Harper, Justin Miller, and Jefry Rodriguez. Some of these players have a chance to solidify themselves to stay in the mix.