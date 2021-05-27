Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Castro THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lubbock Texas.