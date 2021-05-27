Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Reno by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and south central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Reno A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON...NORTHEASTERN RENO...NORTHWESTERN HARVEY AND WEST CENTRAL MARION COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Canton to Hesston to 5 miles north of Burrton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hesston and Goessel. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH