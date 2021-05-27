Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ocean County in southern New Jersey North central Camden County in southern New Jersey Central Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1035 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Laurel, or 11 miles east of Camden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Burlington, Mount Holly, Tabernacle, Shamong, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Ramblewood, Barclay-Kingston, Cherry Hill Mall, Marlton, Leisuretowne, Jacksonville and Presidential Lakes. People at the Burlington County Mega Site should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 5. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 34 and 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington, NJ
City
Marlton, NJ
City
Medford, NJ
City
Evesham Township, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Pemberton, NJ
City
Willingboro, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
City
Wrightstown, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
City
Lumberton, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Southern New Jersey#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless a larger reconciliation deal was passed through the Senate,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Drop politics to fix immigration, Harris says at U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies. The visit - her first since...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump knocks immigration, urges voters for Republicans in Ohio rally

WELLINGTON, Ohio, June 26 (Reuters) - At his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump on Saturday lambasted the Biden administration's immigration policies and urged his supporters to help Republicans take back majorities in Congress. While Trump has made speeches at Republican events since his election...