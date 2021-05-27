Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ocean County in southern New Jersey North central Camden County in southern New Jersey Central Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1035 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Laurel, or 11 miles east of Camden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Burlington, Mount Holly, Tabernacle, Shamong, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Ramblewood, Barclay-Kingston, Cherry Hill Mall, Marlton, Leisuretowne, Jacksonville and Presidential Lakes. People at the Burlington County Mega Site should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 5. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 34 and 48. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH