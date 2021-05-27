Cancel
‘Groggy’ pilot falls asleep at controls and overflies the airport by 110 km

By National Post Staff
wiartonecho.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAn experienced pilot in Australia nodded off at the controls and ended up flying 110 km southeast of his intended destination, an inquiry has found. The aircraft was flying at 11,000 ft., about 53 km from Sunshine Coast Airport when air traffic control lost contact with the pilot for at least 40 minutes. They diverted nearby aircraft to intercept the Cessna and alert the pilot but failed to receive a response, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Woodcliff Lake, NJwclnj.com

Air Traffic Control Training - Approach Soon Available

The FAA has begun training Air Traffic Control staff on the new offset approach for Runway 19, the RNAV (GPS) X RWY 19. This training is scheduled to be completed by July 1, 2021, after which the approach will be available for use by pilots landing at TEB. We anticipate aircraft will begin using the approach in early to mid-July depending on weather and other operational factors.
Aerospace & DefenseGizmodo

Pilot Reveals Walk-Through Server Room Underneath Airbus 350 Cockpit

It’s no secret that pilots on long-haul flights have access to private sleeping quarters that passengers never see, but it turns out there are more surprises hidden away inside a modern airliner, including an entire server room full of rack mounted computers and electronics located beneath the cockpit. YouTuber ‘bjornpilot’...
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Pilots wanted for loss of control study

Researchers at the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue University are investigating the causes of inflight loss of control accidents (LOC-I). LOC-I means that a pilot was unable to maintain control of the aircraft in flight, resulting in an unrecoverable deviation from the intended flight path. Inadvertent means that the LOC-I was not intentional (such as an intentional stall during training), the researchers explain.
Ashland, MEgeneralaviationnews.com

Pilot loses control while taking off from dirt airstrip

The pilot in the tailwheel-equipped Cessna A185 reported that during takeoff from a private dirt airstrip in Ashland, Maine, which had a 3% uphill slope and was crowned in the center of the track, he struggled to correct for torque and P-factor and crosswind, and the airplane veered left. He...
Accidentsaudacy.com

Huge spider falls on pilot while landing plane

A large huntsman spider crawled onto the ceiling of a Cessna airplane cockpit, and dropped right on top of the pilot, 9 News reports. This all happened while the pilot was trying to land at a small airport. Video from the incident shows a huntsman spider walking and falling while...
Aerospace & Defenselatestnewspost.com

Virgin crew member’s five flights while COVID-infected

Health authorities are scrambling to contact passengers on five flights after a Sydney-based Virgin cabin crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The worker tested positive after a rapid-result test on Saturday night, Virgin says. The five flights on Friday and Saturday took passengers to or from Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and...
Aerospace & Defensegentside.co.uk

This man has been living in a passenger plane since 1999

Bruce Campbell, a retired American electronics engineer and aviation enthusiast, has realised his dream of living in a plane. He has been living in a Boeing 727, which he has completely converted into a house, since 1999. 170,000 pounds to buy the plane. His unusual residence is located in the...
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Having trouble understanding why flight training is under attack?

The headlines are ominous: “Flight training under attack,” “Concern about the future of warbird flying,” “FAA policy reversal on flight training.” But what is really going on?. To get the story behind the headlines, a new podcast featuring the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s General Counsel Justine Harrison gives a...
Aerospace & DefenseThe New Yorker

Will We Ever Fly Supersonically Over Land?

In 1947, Chuck Yeager, the Air Force test pilot, became the first person to break the sound barrier. He did it in a tiny, orange-colored plane called the Bell X-1—essentially, a cockpit and two wings connected to a rocket engine. Like all supersonic flyers, Yeager trailed a sonic boom behind him. The principle behind the boom is simple: sound travels through the air in the form of compression waves, so called because they occur as air gets denser and sparser; as a plane flies, the waves expand in all directions at the speed of sound. But when the plane itself exceeds that speed—at around seven hundred and seventy miles per hour at sea level, or around six hundred and sixty at cruising altitude—it catches up to the waves expanding in front of it. They begin to build up, and this single, merged wave reaches the ground all at once, creating a boom. A zone of low pressure follows—the trough of the wave—and then normal air pressure returns, creating its own sound. (Often, sonic booms go boom-boom.) It’s no coincidence that sonic booms sound like thunder; thunder is a sonic boom, caused by shock waves expanding around lightning bolts. Bullets travel fast enough to cause sonic booms, as do the tails of whips. Contrary to what you might imagine, a plane causes a sonic boom not just once, when it breaks the sound barrier, but continuously for the entire time that it’s supersonic. The boom sweeps over everything below it—a kind of sonic broom that is about a mile wide for every thousand feet of plane altitude.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Aviationist

Watch This: Antonov An-225 Mriya, World’s Heaviest Aircraft, Breaks Perimeter Fence At RAF Brize Norton

This is what happens when you are a bit too close to an An-225 Mriya. Designed at the end of Cold War to carry the Soviet “Buran” space shuttle and parts of the “Energiya” carrier-rocket between space facilities in the former Soviet Union, the only built Antonov An-225 Mriya (NATO reporting name: Cossack), registration UR-82060, is a strategic airlift cargo aircraft.
Aerospace & Defensenewsbrig.com

FAA clears Virgin Galactic to fly passengers to space

Virgin Galactic announced Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the company to fly passengers to space, a major step toward the launch of commercial operations. “Today’s approval by the FAA of our full commercial launch license, in conjunction with the success of our May 22 test flight, give us...
Aerospace & Defensefutureflight.aero

Eve To Provide Up to 60,000 eVTOL Flight Hours to Private Flight Group Blade

Embraer's Eve Urban Mobility Solutions is to provide up to 60,000 flight hours in its planned four-passenger eVTOL aircraft for the Blade Air Mobility transportation network. According to an agreement announced today, starting in 2026 Eve will provide up to 60 of its all-electric aircraft through a network of local operators to serve Blade customers in South Florida and the U.S. West Coast.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Televangelist’s Boeing 747 Unlikely To Ever Leave Pinal Airpark

When a Boeing 747SP was delivered to US carrier TWA in 1980, few would have guessed the strange fate it would meet over 20 years later. Some passenger jets remain passenger jets until they’re ready to be dismantled. Some might be lucky to have their lives extended with a freighter conversion. One 747SP, after flying for TWA, managed to serve Dubai Royalty before going to an American televangelist.
Morning Times

Small plane crashes behind homes near airport; pilot killed

BUCKINGHAM, Pa. (AP) — A small plane crashed behind homes near a suburban Philadelphia airport, killing the pilot, authorities said. Police in Buckingham in Bucks County were called along with several fire companies to a wooded area near Doylestown Airport at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the pilot and...
Aerospace & Defensetransportup.com

EmbraerX’s Eve to Provide BLADE with up to 60 eVTOL Aircraft

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade”, NASDAQ: BLDE) and Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc. (“Eve”), a subsidiary of Embraer S.A. (“Embraer,” NYSE: ERJ), have announced an arrangement for Eve to provide Blade up to 60,000 hours of flight time per year on its EVA (electric vertical aircraft) beginning in 2026 for use in Southern Florida and West Coast markets.