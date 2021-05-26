Cancel
Cedar Bluff, AL

Rev. Harry David Carter, age 76, of Cedar Bluff

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Harry David Carter, age 76, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence. Rev. Carter was born in Floyd County, GA on October 2, 1944, son of the late Judson David Carter and the late Ida Leon Worthington Carter. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Ingram Carter, by a daughter, Rita Charmayne Carter, by 5 sisters, Emily Carroll, Evelyn McPherson, Kathleen Willingham, Carolyn Severance, and Dorothy Reynolds, by an infant brother, and by an infant great grandchild.

