Bob Wojnowski: Tigers’ rebuild enters most dangerous phase

Tigers pitcher Casey Mize was told his glove was illegal not because of foreign substances. Instead, it was due to its color. After one inning of work in Tuesday’s Tigers-Royals matchup, Detroit starter Casey Mize was confronted by home plate umpire John Tumpane. Given the nature of Spider Tack and other foreign substances which MLB is cracking down on, that would be the first assumption. Only that wasn’t the issue. Tumpane informed Mize he needed to change his glove due to its light-grey color, which can be seen as a distraction to hitters.