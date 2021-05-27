Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Grassley Questions Treasury Nominee on the Dangers of Eliminating Stepped-Up Basis Rules

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSen. Chuck Grassley questioned President Biden’s nominee to head the Office of Tax Policy within the Department of Treasury on the potential devastating effects repealing stepped-up basis rules could have on American family farms and small businesses. In a Senate Finance Committee hearing today, Grassley questioned Lily Lawrence Batchelder, nominee...

kiow.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#President Biden#Stepped Up Basis#The Office Of Tax Policy#American#Senate Finance Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Des Moines, IAbleedingheartland.com

A worrying headline for Chuck Grassley

The headline certainly caught my attention. “In new Iowa Poll, nearly two-thirds say it’s time for someone new,” the Des Moines Register noted. Senator Chuck Grassley is 87. Among currently serving senators, only Dianne Feinstein is older (by about two months). The Social Security Administration estimates an 87-year-old has a life expectancy of five years. If re-elected to a six-year term at age 89, Grassley’s odds of dying while in office are significant. It makes sense that many would answer this question this way.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House to take big step on eliminating Trump-era rules

The House is gearing up for votes this week to undo three Trump-era rules, using a special legislative tool to repeal some of the previous administration’s agency actions. Democrats will draw on the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to take aim at rules governing methane regulations, lending practices and employment discrimination cases.
Congress & Courtstheiowastandard.com

Grassley Joins Colleagues in Calling on SBA to Speed Up Relief to Struggling Live Event Venues

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Representatives with Grassley to be in Jefferson Tomorrow

Representatives with U.S. Senator Charles Grassley will be in Greene County tomorrow. The traveling office hours event will take place at the County Board of Supervisors boardroom in the Greene County Courthouse from 10:30-11:30am Tuesday. Anyone who is needing assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or is wanting to share views on matters of federal policy can stop during that one hour time frame. Grassley’s regional offices help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues on a regular basis.
Congress & Courtspoandpo.com

Senator Hoeven wants hearing on cattle markets

Hoeven worked with Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Ranking Member John Boozman (R-Ark.) to hold the hearing, the first one addressing these issues since 2019, in order to help advance solutions to improve transparency and price discovery in the beef industry. The hearing included cattle producers and agricultural economists....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin Calls For Unanimous Passage Of Bipartisan & Bicameral Legislation To Sustain Crime Victims Fund - Senator Pat Toomey Objects

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today on the Senate floor requested unanimous consent to pass the bipartisan VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act , which would strengthen the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) by fixing how the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) is funded. Specifically, the bill would redirect monetary penalties from federal deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements into the CVF to increase funding Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Senators Klobuchar and Cornyn Demand 'Immediate Action' by SBA Over Save Our Stages Delay

Almost six months after Congress passed the $16 billion Save Our Stages act into law, less than 100 of the nearly 5,000 struggling independent venues have been approved for relief money, according to its most recent report, released June 9 by the Small Business Administration, which distributes the loans. Venue sources tell Variety that just “a few” have actually received any money.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Congress & CourtsMySanAntonio

Land Trust Alliance Welcomes Reintroduction of Conservation Easement Legislation in Congress

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, today welcomed reintroduction in Congress of the Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act. The following statement can be attributed to Andrew Bowman, president & CEO of the Land Trust Alliance:
Congress & Courtsnovoco.com

Senators Introduce HTC-GO Act, Following Introduction of Legislation in House

Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced S. 2266, the Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity (HTC-GO) Act late this week. The text of the bill was not immediately available, but the legislation is identical to the 2019 version of the bill, which would provide an increase in the HTC percentage from 20% to 30% for the first $2.5 million of qualified rehabilitation expenditures for smaller projects; provide a drop in the substantial rehabilitation test threshold from 100% to 50% of the adjusted basis; eliminate the HTC basis adjustment, eliminate the Internal Revenue Code Section 50(d) income recognition requirement and more. In addition to the Senate bill provisions, the version of the bill introduced in the House of Representatives April 1 also includes a temporary increase in the HTC percentage from 20% to 30% for 2020-2024, with a gradual phasedown to 20%. The HTC-GO Act may be included in infrastructure legislation later this year.
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

New bill would crack down on conservation easement tax abuses

Congress reintroduced legislation to prevent abuses of the charitable conservation easement tax break that’s supposed to protect public lands, but is often used as a tax shelter. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California , who chairs the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures introduced the Charitable Conservation Easement Program...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

‘Oligopoly’ in cattle marketing demands action, say senators

With Sen. John Thune decrying an “oligopoly” in the beef industry, a handful of senators on Wednesday called for Congress to give cattle producers a fairer shake when they send their stock to market. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley growled during a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing that assurances that low cattle prices will improve eventually “isn’t going to work for farmers in my state” while packers profit from high retail prices.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives fire warning shot on bipartisan infrastructure deal

Senate progressives are signaling they aren't ready to bless a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless they can secure firm commitments on a separate Democratic-only bill. The early pushback comes as President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on infrastructure spending, underscoring that any bipartisan legislation will have a ways to go before winning broad support on Capitol Hill.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Senate panel deadlocks over Biden ATF nominee

Senate Judiciary Committee members voted along party lines on Thursday on President Joe Biden's nominee as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Eleven Democrats supported and 11 Republicans opposed moving the nomination of David Chipman for ATF director to the Senate floor. With the Senate divided...
Congress & CourtsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Bolger

The “For the People Act,” which passed the U.S. House in March with 100 percent Democratic support, is a truly landmark piece of legislation designed to secure the very foundation of our democracy, the right to vote. This bill, referred to as HR-1/ SB-1, is also broadly supported by many Americans, regardless of political affiliation.