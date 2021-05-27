Ozzy Osbourne Hoped 1 Black Sabbath Album Would Get People to Forget About ‘The Osbournes’
While some classic rock stars have continued making music for fans or retired over the years, every once in a while one will do something drastic to revamp their image and career. When rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dove headfirst into reality TV with his family in tow for The Osbournes, however, he bit off a bit more than he could chew. Though the show did great with fans, TV didn’t suit the rock star. His hatred of how the show portrayed him may have even inspired a Black Sabbath reunion and a new album as he tried to regain his bad-boy rock persona.www.cheatsheet.com