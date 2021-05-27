Where to find a Hudson's Maurice salad in Metro Detroit

We do love burgers here in Metro Detroit. Along with Coneys and pizza, the Detroit food scene offers much more, including amazing and mouthwatering burgers. No matter where you're located at around Detroit, trust us, you are not far off from a delicious burger. Around here, there is a burger for every appetite, some may even argue that there are too many options. From the classic cheeseburgers and sliders to gourmet varieties, it can be quite difficult to figure out a favorite. Keep reading below to find out essential spots worthy of checking out and being apart of your burger bucket list.