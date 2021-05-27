Where to find a Hudson's Maurice salad in Metro Detroit
The official food of Motown might be a coney dog, or a square, Sicilian-style pizza. Detroit's favorite pop is definitely Faygo ... or is it Vernors?. The J.L. Hudson Maurice salad — with crisp iceberg lettuce, julienned ham, turkey or chicken, Swiss cheese, gherkins and a creamy, mayo-based dressings — is also a longstanding signature dish this region. Many remember it being a highlight on the menu at restaurants inside Hudson's department stores.www.detroitnews.com