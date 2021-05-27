Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Where to find a Hudson's Maurice salad in Metro Detroit

Detroit News
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official food of Motown might be a coney dog, or a square, Sicilian-style pizza. Detroit's favorite pop is definitely Faygo ... or is it Vernors?. The J.L. Hudson Maurice salad — with crisp iceberg lettuce, julienned ham, turkey or chicken, Swiss cheese, gherkins and a creamy, mayo-based dressings — is also a longstanding signature dish this region. Many remember it being a highlight on the menu at restaurants inside Hudson's department stores.

www.detroitnews.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhaven, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rockwood, MI
City
Hudson, MI
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Northville, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Troy, MI
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
City
Metamora, MI
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
City
Roseville, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salads#Metro Detroit#Salad Bar#Food Drink#Sicilian#Faygo#Swiss#French#The William Penn Hotel#The Hudson Cafe#The Hudson Cafe#Greens#Parmesan#Deli Wine Shop#Mudgiesdeli Com#Italian#Red Onion#Asian#Sidestreetdiner Com#Continental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Travelmetroparent.com

Family Bike Trails in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Southeast Michigan has a prime array of green terrain between urban stretches for riders to be one with nature — and put rubber to the dirt road. Looking for leisurely rides fit for the entire family?. Plenty of parks host paved pathways that wind through picturesque landscapes too. Whether your...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Hot and sunny all weekend

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties Saturday. Welcome to Saturday and the first weekend of June, Motown. Meteorological summer has just begun and it will feel like we are in the middle of the hottest season of...
Restaurantsmetroparent.com

Independent Ice Cream Shops in Metro Detroit

On sweltering summer days, sometimes a scoop (or two) can really hit the spot. So, if you and your kids are in need of a tasty treat — or something to just cool you off — head to one of these awesome independent ice cream shops nearby. With numerous ice...
Detroit, MIModel D

Your guide to Metro Detroit’s Juneteenth activities

The racial unrest of the Summer of 2020 immediately following the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 prompted a renewed interest in the celebration of Juneteenth. The holiday is the oldest national celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It was on...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

14 Art Galleries and Museums to visit in Metro Detroit

Looking for exciting places to visit this summer? Here are some of locals’ favorite art galleries and museums in the Detroit area. Some of these exhibits were closed due to the pandemic last year, so its time to show your support for local businesses now. Experience the history and beauty that Detroit has to offer!
Lake Orion, MIcandgnews.com

Fireworks shows return to metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT — The summer skies will be full of color and excitement as fireworks displays return. Check out our guide of upcoming local shows to enjoy. Some events require tickets. For more information, visit our website at www.candgnews.com. • USPBL Friday Fireworks Spectacular, June 25 after the game, Jimmy...
Madison Heights, MIdbusiness.com

Holistic Industries Opening Cannabis Superstore in Metro Detroit

Holistic Industries, a large, private multistate operator in cannabis, has announced the opening of Liberty Madison Heights, Michigan’s new cannabis headquarters and superstore. A grand opening is planned for June 12. The 64,000-square-foot vertically integrated flagship facility, believed to be the largest of its kind in southeast Michigan, includes a...
Detroit, MIseenthemagazine.com

6 Fun Things to Do in Metro Detroit This Weekend

Kick off the official start to summer this weekend by celebrating dad, Pride, and more with these fun-filled things to do in Metro Detroit. Good Neighbor is partnering with Pourhibition for a pre-Father’s Day celebration. Sip on complimentary cocktails while shopping for a last-minute gift for dad — and a little something for yourself. Keep the party going at home with one of Pourhibition’s whiskey sour cocktail kits!
Detroit, MIlittleguidedetroit.com

5 Family Friendly Festivals in Metro Detroit This Weekend

Children’s Pony Ranch (Friday + Saturday) Sloan Museum Auto Show @ Crossroads Village (Flint) Motor Muster @ Greenfield Village (Dearborn) Carrie Budzinski is the Vice President of LittleGuide Detroit. She grew up in Livonia and Detroit and continues to live life in both cities. Carrie loves exploring the city and finding hidden gems in the suburbs..
Detroit, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Metro Detroit Burger Destinations

We do love burgers here in Metro Detroit. Along with Coneys and pizza, the Detroit food scene offers much more, including amazing and mouthwatering burgers. No matter where you're located at around Detroit, trust us, you are not far off from a delicious burger. Around here, there is a burger for every appetite, some may even argue that there are too many options. From the classic cheeseburgers and sliders to gourmet varieties, it can be quite difficult to figure out a favorite. Keep reading below to find out essential spots worthy of checking out and being apart of your burger bucket list.
Detroit, MIdetroitmom.com

Tips for Kayaking In Metro Detroit

There’s no shortage of water trails and kayak rentals in Metro Detroit. So how do you decide which is best for you? Every summer for the last seven years, my friend and I set out to explore a different waterway in Michigan. I’m here to share some tips that we’ve learned over the years along with a few of my favorite trails to kayak in the metro Detroit area.
Wayne County, MImetroparent.com

Father’s Day Events in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Father’s Day is June 20, 2021, and you can celebrate all the things your old man does for the family with Father’s Day events happening the entire weekend. Here, you can find all sorts of fun events and activities to enjoy with your dad. From outdoorsy events and historical demos to car shows and cookouts there’s something for every Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw County dad.
Detroit, MIvegoutmag.com

Where to Get Vegan Birthday Cakes in Metro Detroit

Check out the best places to find delicious vegan birthday cakes in Metro Detroit. Is a birthday really complete without enjoying fluffy layers of delicious cake covered in sweet buttercream? Heck, no! The hardest part is choosing which flavor to enjoy! Will it be decadent chocolate, sweet cherry chip, zesty lemon, or maybe a combination of fun flavors? Before your next celebration, be sure to check out these eight vegan and vegan-friendly bakeries in Metro Detroit for your vegan birthday cake.