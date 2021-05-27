Cancel
Baseball

Kriseman says he ‘can’t negotiate’ with Sternberg on Rays deal

By Josh Solomon Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 2021-05-27

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said Wednesday he can’t negotiate a stadium deal with the Tampa Bay Rays while Stu Sternberg remains at the helm. The mayor offered his comments during an appearance on the the JP Peterson Show on WWBA-AM 820 that was solely focused on the lawsuit filed by minority owners of the Rays against Sternberg last weekend. The suit alleges that Sternberg, the team’s majority owner and managing partner, has schemed to wrestle the team away from the other owners by changing the organization’s corporate ownership and pressuring them to sell their shares to him. The Rays have denied the allegations.

