Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Texas Rangers rookie Adolís Garcia continues record-breaking May despite loss to Angels

By Stefan Stevenson Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 2021-05-27

The month of May continued to be a revelation for a Texas Rangers rookie slugger. Adolís Garcia, the 28-year-old outfielder who joined the team two weeks into the season, hit his 16th home run in the Rangers’ 9-8 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Wednesday afternoon. Garcia...

www.leadertelegram.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Rafael Palmeiro
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Blue Jays#Astros#Mariners#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ day of tough news gets worse with blowout loss to Texas Rangers

The Dodgers were having an up-and-down day Saturday, even before their interleague game with the Texas Rangers. Just as Cody Bellinger was set to return to the lineup Sunday, the team announced that infielder Max Muncy was put on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Things didn't get better later on.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers go deep 5 times in rout of Rangers on Friday, Texas’ 16th straight road loss

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got everything he had hoped for on Friday night against the Texas Rangers. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw bounced back from two bad outings with six sharp innings and Gavin Lux drove in four runs and hit one of five homers as Los Angeles routed the Rangers 12-1. For the Rangers, it was their 16th straight road loss, For the Dodgers, Roberts' joy after the win was tempered due to possible injuries to Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/13/2021

Texas Rangers (25-40) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-26) June 13, 2021 4:10 pm EDT. The Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -250 / Texas Rangers +224; Over/Under: -7.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet Sunday in MLB action at Dodger Stadium. The Rangers need...
MLBssnewstelegram.com

Struggles continue for the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers opened this season in a unique position. After being projected to win only 66 games, the Rangers got off to an 18-18 start, seemingly proving that they were much closer to being a competitive team than some may have thought. Since then things haven’t gone very well...
MLBallfans.co

On deck: Texas Rangers at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.96) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.13); Wednesday, RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.68) vs. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.37). Astros (37-28) update: Houston, which has won 10 of its last 14 games, leads the majors in runs (358, 14 more than the Dodgers), hits (619, 52 more than the Blue Jays), batting average (.274, 10 points higher than Toronto), on-base percentage (.344, two points higher than the White Sox) and OPS (.789, eight points higher than the Jays). The Astros have also struck out a major league-low 468 times, 27 fewer than the Mets. … Michael Brantley has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going for 23 for 53 (.434) in that span with six doubles and 10 RBIs. In his five games since coming off the injured list, he has reached base in 15 of 23 plate appearances. … The Astros plan to piggyback Jake Odorizzi with McCullers in Tuesday’s game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Adolis Garcia should not participate in the HR derby

We all know how electric Adolis Garcia is. If you watched any Texas Rangers games in the month of May, you’ve witnessed a player who could be special. There’s no denying the jolt he has provided to this team upon his arrival, revitalizing what was a mundane, rebuilding squad most of this season.
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

As losses keep mounting for Texas Rangers, silver linings getting harder to find

The Texas Rangers continue to slide further and further from relevance this MLB season, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering the 2021 campaign was never about winning the most ballgames. The Rangers are young and not good enough in what long ago was labeled as a rebuilding season. The goal...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers History Today: A Triple Play, Pudge's Record, And A Heartbreaking Loss

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers turned their second triple play in team history. On June 17, 1999, the Rangers faced the New York Yankees, en route to their third division title in four years. In this outing, the Rangers had Aaron Sele on the mound against the Yankees’ Chili Davis. Davis had Tino Martinez at second base and Paul O’Neill at first base. Davis hit a sharp line drive at Rangers second baseman Mark McLemore for the first out of the inning.
MLBaustinnews.net

Adolis Garcia's two-homer game powers Rangers over A's

Adolis Garcia belted two solo homers and Nate Lowe also went deep to lift the Texas Rangers to a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Jonah Heim ripped an RBI double and Brock Holt had a run-scoring single for the Rangers, who have won two of the first three contests of the four-game series.
MLBdarnews.com

Garcia extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Major league rookie home run leader Adolis Garcia went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first...
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: This new reliever needs more chances vs. Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports. The first game of the LA Angels vs. San Francisco Giants series could not have gone much worse for the Halos. The Angels couldn’t hit, Andrew Heaney disappointed, and...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

The last Sunday of June means we're fast approaching the halfway point of the 2021 season. The All-Star break is a mere two weeks away and it won't be long before trade deadline talk dominates the news. Well, hopefully anyway. Weather was a factor again yesterday, so let's hope Mother Nature cooperates on Sunday. Head-to-head contests lie in the balance, along with a chance to pad stats in roto leagues.