Sabrina Burkholder Says She’s Not A Whore – Sets Record Straight

Discover the story behind Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License” which made the music world tremble, but also the planet people!. Olivia Rodrigo is a hit at the moment with her very first album entitled Sour. The proof, the singer is very present in the Billboard ranking of the week, with three of her songs in the Hot 100 and her opus in first position of the Billboard 200. We first got to know Olivia Rodrigo through the role of Nini, which she plays in the reboot of High School Musical as a series available on Disney +. But it’s really with his song “Drivers License” that the singer will experience a real triumph. If the title was at the top of the charts upon its release, it also greatly intrigued fans as to the meaning of its lyrics which would be linked to the love triangle in which Olivia Rodrigo is with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. Indeed, the singer has a romantic relationship with her partner in the series, Joshua Bassett who would have betrayed her, she does not hesitate to tackle him. So we decided to come back for you on the story of this world hit, which made the planet people tremble.