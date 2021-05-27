Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sabrina Burkholder Says She’s Not A Whore – Sets Record Straight

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unfortunately, things have not been easy for Return to Amish Sabrina Burkholder. Last TV Shows Ace reports, Sabrina and Jethro Nolt broke up. Sadly, this came after a recent update where the couple seems like one happy family. Not only that, but Sabrina doesn’t run from her past. She’s struggled with addiction, and consequently, doesn’t have custody of her two older daughters. However, that’s not to say that Sabrina isn’t making the best out of tough situations. Not only that, but she finds a platform to set the record straight.

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whore#Amish#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minoritiesfoxbangor.com

Sophie Turner Hints She’s Not Straight

Sophie Turner isn’t straight … at least that what it appears she’s trying to tell the world. The “Game of Thrones” star hinted at some sort of coming out in a social media post celebrating Pride Month. She said, “time isn’t straight and neither am i.”. Sophie put a ton...
Musicmyv949.com

T.I. Calls Out Sabrina Peterson & Other Accusers In New Music Video–She Responds In Instagram Post

It seems like T.I. has taken the recent accusations against him and his wife Tiny, and used it as motivation for his latest single, and the single’s official music video. On Tuesday, T.I. released the music video for “What It’s Come To,” and if you’ve ever questioned if addressed those accusations in the song, the music video made it clear, as he continues to state his innocence. In the video, he clearly calls out Sabrina Peterson who recently requested that he and Tiny apologize to her, and in return, she said that she would rid the whole situation and that she wouldn’t want any money as a result of it all.
Moviesimdb.com

Owen Wilson Sets the Record Straight on Wedding Crashers Sequel Rumors

It looks like we'll have to hold onto our champagne toasts just a little longer. According to Owen Wilson, he and Vince Vaughn aren't crashing another wedding this summer after all. Although earlier reports stated that the talented team of Wilson, Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams have all signed on to begin filming a sequel to the 2005 hit comedy, Wedding Crashers, for HBO Max sometime this summer, Wilson revealed to Variety that the progress behind the second film is still in the stages of early planning. The Loki star shared, "Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that's not right." The...
Celebritiespopstaronline.com

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight On Rumored Beef With Jay-Z

Mariah Carey is clapping back at rumors that she and Jay-Z are beefing. Mimi and Jay recently parted ways professionally – and her career move has sparked rumors that things didn’t end well between them after she left his management company Roc Nation three-and-a-half years since signing on. According to...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Sets Record Straight About Not Getting ‘Involved in Politics’

Country singer Reba McEntire is setting the record straight about her political policy. The singer plans to remain politically neutral as always. McEntire has never been one to get involved in politics. She doesn’t care if her fans are Democratic or Republican. And she also refuses to endorse any politician in their run for office. But recently some false information tested her political neutrality.
Musictalesbuzz.com

Sinéad O’Connor Says She’s Retiring From Touring And Recording

Sinéad O’Connor is bidding farewell to it all, declaring that she’s retiring from music and touring, and that her next album will be her last. O’Connor made the announcements in a series of tweets posted on Friday. “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Phoebe Dynevor says she cried upon return to 'Bridgerton' set

June 9 (UPI) -- Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor says she cried upon her return to the show's set. The 26-year-old actress discussed filming Season 2 of the Netflix series during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton on Bridgerton, which started production on Season...
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Olivia Rodrigo and Drivers License: Composition, records, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter … A look back at the hit that changed her life

Discover the story behind Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License” which made the music world tremble, but also the planet people!. Olivia Rodrigo is a hit at the moment with her very first album entitled Sour. The proof, the singer is very present in the Billboard ranking of the week, with three of her songs in the Hot 100 and her opus in first position of the Billboard 200. We first got to know Olivia Rodrigo through the role of Nini, which she plays in the reboot of High School Musical as a series available on Disney +. But it’s really with his song “Drivers License” that the singer will experience a real triumph. If the title was at the top of the charts upon its release, it also greatly intrigued fans as to the meaning of its lyrics which would be linked to the love triangle in which Olivia Rodrigo is with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. Indeed, the singer has a romantic relationship with her partner in the series, Joshua Bassett who would have betrayed her, she does not hesitate to tackle him. So we decided to come back for you on the story of this world hit, which made the planet people tremble.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed When the SATC Reboot Started Shooting

New York City is back. Not only are bars and restaurants open, but Sex and the City is once again filming, as revealed by the series’ lead, Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO show, the two subsequent movies, and now the revival, posted a picture of a very recognizable front door on Instagram on Thursday, June 10. It’s from a building in the West Village that was used for the exterior shots of Carrie’s apartment, including so many breakups and makeups on the stoop and stairs. (Though, canonically, the character lives on the Upper East Side.) But Parker revealed that it wasn’t a shooting location—she just happened to be in the neighborhood!
Combat Sportsboxden.com

Floyd straight up became a whore

You telling me you don't sell your time for money? Time you can't get back? You're a wh*re too if Floyd's one, buddy. The only hoe in my eyes is the one getting used up and not getting much from it. Dude made 30 million off the promo campaign for this f*ght alone and the Paul Brother only made a few hundred thousand off the promo campaign.
LifestyleVogue

What’s It Really Like To Date A Gemini? Vogue’s Astrologer Sets The Record Straight

Geminis don’t usually have the best reputation when it comes to dating. Because they tend to be so in their own heads, it’s often hard to get a read on who a Gemini really is. What most may not know about this chatty air sign is that they are intelligent, excellent communicators, and can hold their own in almost any social situation. Below, find out what it’s really like to date a Gemini.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message For His Daughter Deyjah

On Friday, June 18th, T.I. posted a happy birthday message to his daughter Deyjah on his official Instagram, along with several family pictures throughout the years. The Grand Hustle mogul captioned the heartwarming message: "I love you to no end. Even through tumultuous times I still think the world of you. I'm always proud and incredibly impressed by your revolutionary perspective. Your words are soft and seldom heard but always impactful and profound at the same time. " The post has since accumulated over 167,500 likes and counting.
Movieseasternherald.com

Bangladeshi cine star Sabrina Keya’s glamorous two decades

Sabrina Sultana Keya is known to millions of her fans just as ‘Keya’. In Bangla, Keya is the name of a flower. Two decades ago, she stepped into the Bangladeshi film industry and it was just like Vini Vidi Vici, as the very first movie was a blockbuster. Recently, Keya accorded an exclusive interview to The Eastern Herald. Here are the excerpts:
Moviesboxden.com

Megan Fox new movie "Till Death Trailer"

Megan Fox new movie "Till death Trailer" A woman is left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a sick revenge plot. Unable to unshackle, she has to survive as two k*llers arrive to finish her off. Director: S.K. Dale. Writer: Jason Carvey. Stars: Megan Fox, Lili Rich, Callan...
Musicfloridanewstimes.com

TI calls Sabrina Peterson and other whistleblowers in a new music video-she responds with an Instagram post

TI received a recent accusation against him and his wife Tiny and apparently used it as a motive for his latest single and the official music video for the single. On Tuesday, TI released a music video for “What It’s Come To.” Anyone who has wondered if they’ve dealt with those accusations in the song was revealed in the music video. He continues to insist on innocence. In the video, he explicitly summoned Sabrina Peterson, who recently requested him and Tiny to apologize, and instead said she solved all the situations and as a result she didn’t want money. Was.