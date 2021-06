- - - At the height of the Revolutionary War, before our nascent nation's Constitution had even been drafted, 10 American sailors sent a petition to maritime authorities revealing that the first commander in chief of the U.S. Navy had tortured British prisoners of war. The Continental Congress dismissed the Navy chief, who filed a libel suit against the men. Two were imprisoned. Congress granted them relief once more, then passed the first U.S. laws safeguarding the rights of whistleblowers. Whistleblowers could be compensated and protected from retaliation.