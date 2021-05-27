Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former 49ers Asst. Katie Sowers Joins Chiefs Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer San Francisco 49ers assistant Katie Sowers announced she's joining the Kansas City Chiefs staff. "Huge thanks to the chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship," she wrote on Instagram. "Let’s keep growing the game. See you this summer, chiefs kingdom."

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Chiefs Kingdom#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Former Kansas City Chiefs asst coach pleads not guilty in crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge that he drove drunk in a February crash that injured a 5-year-old girl. A judge OK’d driving privileges for Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, on the condition he installs an ignition device on his car that only starts if he passes a BAC breath test, The Kansas City Star reported.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Chiefs Promote Mike Borgonzi To Asst. GM

The Chiefs have promoted Mike Borgonzi to assistant GM, per a team press release. The club also elevated Brandt Tilis to Vice President of Football Operations and Ryan Poles to Executive Director of Player Personnel. All three executives have been in the mix for GM jobs elsewhere. But, with Brett...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Former Ravens Safety Tony Jefferson Signs With 49ers

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson is making a comeback, signing with the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. Jefferson hasn't played since tearing his ACL in Week 5 of the 2019 season. He was released by the Ravens in February of 2020.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs debut fellowship program for women in NFL personnel departments

You may already be familiar with the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. Named after the San Francisco 49ers’ highly successful head coach from the 1980s, it seeks to provide qualified minority candidates the opportunity to work with NFL coaching staffs during the offseason, giving them valuable experience and contacts that can lead them to full-time coaching positions.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Senio Kelemete: Joins 49ers

Kelemete agreed to a contract with the 49ers on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The 30-year-old was cut by the Texans in February after appearing in 14 games with five starts in 2020. Kelemete will provide veteran depth for San Francisco's offensive line after Justin Skule suffered a torn ACL earlier this week.
NFLfullscalephilly.com

Eagles sign former 49ers backup QB Nick Mullens

The Eagles have officially agreed to terms on a contract with former 49ers QB Nick Mullens to fill out the roster. He’ll join a quarterback room with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco, and figures in as a strong third-string option heading into camp. At 26 years old Mullens has compiled...
NFLNBC Sports

King gives former 49ers RB Gore advice on NFL return

Even at age 38, Frank Gore remains confident he can be a contributor on an NFL team in 2021. The former 49ers tailback spent last year with the New York Jets, rushing for 653 yards and two touchdowns on 187 carries. Gore told KNBR last week that he believes he...
NFLdailymagazine.news

'GMFB' reacts to Aaron Rodgers' nonchalant approach to offseason drama

The "Good Morning Football" crew reacts to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' nonchalant attitude regarding offseason rumors and drama. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Cliff Avril's Top 3 pass rushers entering '21 'NFL Total Access'. Sports/Football. 2021-06-16 23:48:50Z. Cliff...
NFLespnlacrosse.com

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Share Madden 22 Cover

Will the Madden Curse strike TWO athletes this year?? The NFL is probably crossing their fingers that the answer is “No” this season. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are sharing the cover of the latest Madden video game. They’re both featured as the front men on Madden 22. The honor comes just months after they went against each other in the Super Bowl.
NFLallfans.co

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees: The ‘sky is the limit’ for Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert was watched by a very interested observer during the Los Angeles Chargers’ minicamp practice Wednesday. Former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees was on hand to watch Herbert during practice. Brees retired in March after a 20-year career that is expected to result in him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brees, who is expected to join NBC Sports as a football broadcaster for the 2021 season, came to the practice as a part of the transition into his new profession.