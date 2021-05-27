Cancel
Monetary Authority of Singapore and Mojaloop Foundation to Support the Financially Underserved with Digital Currency Settlement Systems

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Mojaloop Foundation revealed on Wednesday (May 26, 2021) that MAS will be joining the Mojaloop Foundation as a Sponsor-level member in order to collaborate on offering the underserved access to “affordable” financial services via digital currency based settlement systems and foundational digital infrastructure.

