Kraven the Hunter: Jimmy Kimmel Lobbies for Role After Aaron Taylor-Johnson Casting

Jimmy Kimmel is tossing his hat in the ring for Kraven the Hunter after Aaron Taylor-Johnson got cast as the villain. Fans will remember last year when the comedian joked that he had secured the role and tagged Tom Holland in the post. Well, this is just a continuation of the bit. The Spider-Man actor and the late-night host have had plenty of moments between them over the years. Holland has a bit of a reputation as someone who blabs Marvel Studios' secrets. Kimmel was only too happy to wrap that real-life tendency into their interactions. The Spider-Man star actually appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before Far From Home premiered. This of course caused a lot of confusion because Avengers: Endgame hadn’t released yet and Holland’s character was still dust.