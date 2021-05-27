Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kraven the Hunter: Jimmy Kimmel Lobbies for Role After Aaron Taylor-Johnson Casting

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Kimmel is tossing his hat in the ring for Kraven the Hunter after Aaron Taylor-Johnson got cast as the villain. Fans will remember last year when the comedian joked that he had secured the role and tagged Tom Holland in the post. Well, this is just a continuation of the bit. The Spider-Man actor and the late-night host have had plenty of moments between them over the years. Holland has a bit of a reputation as someone who blabs Marvel Studios' secrets. Kimmel was only too happy to wrap that real-life tendency into their interactions. The Spider-Man star actually appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before Far From Home premiered. This of course caused a lot of confusion because Avengers: Endgame hadn’t released yet and Holland’s character was still dust.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avi Arad
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Avengers#Morbius#Silk#Comicbook Com#Wandavision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
SONY
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestalesbuzz.com

See Aaron Taylor-Johnson Become Spider-Man Villain For Kraven Film

Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes the first actor to play the Spider-Man villain in live-action for Sony’s upcoming Kraven the Hunter solo film. Many fans online were shocked when Sony revealed Aaron Taylor-Johnson would play Kraven the Hunter in their upcoming solo film for the Spider-Man villain. Some were even disappointed when the Avengers star was cast because many were hoping for a name like Keanu Reeves or Joe Manganiello.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Birthday: From Quicksilver To Kick-Ass, 5 Very Popular Roles of the Future Kraven Star (LatestLY Exclusive)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been quite an underrated actor for a while now. He has churned out one great performance after another and has never gotten his due attention for it. He has greatly balanced his career from appearing in blockbusters to appearing in smaller films and that has worked out great for his case, since he gets to show his amazing range as an actor. Kraven: After ‘Quicksilver’ Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Casting, 11 More Actors Who Essayed Two Different Characters in Marvel’s Live-Action Films/Series!
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jonathan Majors on 'Ant-Man 3,' Joining the MCU and Those 'Creed' Rumors

Jonathan Majors had just come from a boxing session with his trainer when he joined me for an interview for Tuesday’s episode of “Just for Variety.”. I couldn’t help but wonder if the workout was to prepare him for his upcoming work in the next “Ant-Man” movie or the third “Creed” to be directed by Michael B. Jordan. “To be an actor, it’s a lifestyle so you always have to be ready for everything,” Major says, choosing his words carefully. “So none of the above and all of the above.”
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Turns Marjorie Taylor Greene Into Hitler

Jimmy Kimmel was joking Tuesday night about a sharp increase in New York City subway cars “caked with feces” this summer when he made a hard pivot to politics. “Speaking of human excrement, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene did something unusual for her: She apologized.”. The late-night host went on to...
Moviesdebatepost.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Kraven Could Be Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Enemy

Rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home put Kraven as the enemy of Sony’s three arachnids: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. There is something very particular and striking, if we think about it, regarding these rumors at first unfounded, that surround Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since before there are some small evidences, as we already told you in a note some time ago, someone said it would be nice if Tom Holland can fight enemies alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the fans exploded.
FootballNew York Post

LA Bowl named after Jimmy Kimmel: ‘This is not a joke’

Two college football teams will soon play in a game named after Jimmy Kimmel. Yes, you read that right. The inaugural LA Bowl is now officially the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, the late-night talk show host announced Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The game is scheduled for December 18 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will feature the Mountain West’s No. 1 selection and the PAC-12’s No. 5 selection.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Andrew Garfield In Spider-Man 3?

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Writer Superhero fanatic & Sci-fi enthusiast aspiring one day to become the next billionaire, genius, playboy & philanthropist. It’s difficult to think of Spider-Man 3 and not jump to the image of an emo Tobey Maguire shooting from the hips with his finger guns and harassing women in jazz bars, however in this context we’re strictly talking Spider-Man No Way Home!
MoviesComicBook

Loki: Kang the Conquerer Actor Jonathan Majors Responds to Speculation He's in Disney+ Series

Is Kang in Loki? That's the one question most Marvel fans find themselves asking at this point in time. The series revolves around time travel and features a handful of characters closely related to the long-time Avengers baddie in the Marvel source material. Better yet, Marvel Studios has confirmed Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) is going to end up playing the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So it's a matter of time before he's at least teased, right?
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Engages In A Little Promo-Writing Mischief

Well, without going into spoilers? Let's just say that Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki has found a way to double the mischief and show that the Asgardian prince wasn't on a redemption path after all (maybe). So with two episodes down and a week to unpack everything, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino are here to let you know that now is a great time to catch up on what you may have missed. Except, it appears Hiddleston is also taking a turn at writing the promos- and we think it's a little obvious that he's not excly coming from the most "objective" perspective.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Loki Featurette Features Owen Wilson in a Cowboy Hat

A decade after fans met him in Thor, Loki has finally earned his own spin-off adventure, which has already earned immense excitement from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, so when it comes to finding ways to spread the word about Loki, Disney+ can merely share a promo with fans featuring star Owen Wilson in a cowboy hat to get audiences to tune in to the series. The spot also stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino, with the trio all detailing how powerful Loki is, ultimately revealing that Tom Hiddleston was the one writing the spot. New episodes of Loki debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Celebritiestrumbulltimes.com

John Mayer Performs 'Last Train Home' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

John Mayer performed his new song “Last Train Home” live for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Monday night. With a full backing band lined up behind him, Mayer played through the Toto-esque track on a pink guitar, adding riffs in between the band’s synths and bongo drums. “I’m not a fallen angel, I just fell behind/I’m out of luck and I’m out of time,” he sang. “If you don’t wanna love me, let me go/I’m runnin’ for the last train/I’m runnin’ for the last train home.”
Celebritiesava360.com

U.S. Olympians Teach Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo How to Fence

Jimmy has always wanted to compete in the Olympics, so while everyone else has been at home baking banana bread, he has been training with Guillermo. They learned how to speed walk, they did cartwheels with Gabby Douglas, and while those did not work out at all, they are very upbeat about their newfound ability to fence thanks to U.S. Olympians Alexander Massialas & Nick Itkin!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kraven The Hunter Rumored To Feature Another Classic Spider-Man Villain

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters continues to expand despite still only having released one film, but it’s hard to argue against Kraven the Hunter as one of the most exciting projects on the docket for the nascent shared mythology. J.C. Chandor has helmed a series of acclaimed movies...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Classic Thor: Ragnarok Scene Tom Hiddleston, Taika Waititi And Chris Hemsworth Made Up On The Spot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For years, the Thor franchise was in need of an overhaul, and it got just that when Taika Waititi signed on to helm the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok. The movie was a breath of fresh air, serving up more than enough cosmic action and superhero spectacle. There was also plenty of humor, which was to be expected with Waititi at the helm. The New Zealand filmmaker is a master when it comes to crafting comedic moments and, with Ragnarok, he delivered what are actually some of the MCU’s funniest moments. One of these moments, as it so happens, was actually put together by Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston on the spot.