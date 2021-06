Melbourne’s latest lockdown and increased demand for emergency food aid reminds us how many people don’t have enough food for themselves and their family. We’ve also seen this in past lockdowns. However, our research shows many Australians rely on emergency and community food relief for years, not just for short periods. So how do we make emergency food aid available whether or not there’s a lockdown or other crisis? Read more: Too many Australians have to choose between heating or eating this winter ...