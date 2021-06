Memo to Ken Holland: It’s “Go” time. For the most part Holland has displayed a patient hand at the tiller of the Edmonton Oilers since assuming the General Manager’s office two off-seasons ago. With a couple of notable exceptions, he’s worked around the edges of the roster that he inherited, added pieces here and there generally through short-term, small-dollar contracts and shorter-term rentals via the trade market, all the while giving youngsters in the system the time to develop at their own pace. His teams have performed well enough to finish in second place in their division both seasons, only to crash and burn in the playoffs.