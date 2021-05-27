Cities find mixed success in battling gang violence

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As we've reported, eight people have died in Albany this year, with five of those killings happening this month alone. There was a time when officials were loath to confirm gangs were the source of much of the violence that has riddled the Capital City. Last September, both the FBI and the mayor admitted gangs were responsible for Albany's quote group-related violence. But what to do about it? On Tuesday Mayor Sheehan issued this warning: