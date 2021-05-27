Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How to Watch 'Cruella' on Disney+

By John Lonsdale
SFGate
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of most-anticipated films of the year hits big and small screens this week as, Cruella, starring Oscar winner Emma Stone, premieres on Disney+ with Premier Access, and in movie theaters across the country. More from Rolling Stone. Cruella premieres on May 28th and takes viewers back to London’s punk...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Disney Films#Premier Access#Rolling Stone Cruella#Dalmatians#Disney Cruella#Verizon#Unlimited#Hulu#Espn#Cruella Cast#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Paramount Plus And Disney+

It is based on a "sleep deprivation pandemic" "Skater Girl" is a sports drama set in rural India. Streaming platforms are coming up with an interesting set of new releases this weekend. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only limited movies are available in theaters, which include "The Conjuring: The Devil...
Moviesglittermagrocks.com

The ‘Cruella’ Sequel Is in the Works

Buckle up because the iconic black and white-haired villain will make another iconic comeback in a Cruella sequel. Due to the film’s box office success, Cruella. weekend, the film earned over $26.5 million across North America. Globally, the movie grossed $48.5 million and earned positive reviews. #Cruella likes to make...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Launchpad’ on Disney+: Which of Disney’s New Short Films Are Worth Watching?

Sadly for DuckTales fans, not a spinoff for the same-named incompetent pilot, Disney+’s Launchpad is instead an anthology of live-action shorts designed to give a voice to those the Mouse House has previously underrepresented. A noble initiative for sure, and one which further proves that the newest streaming powerhouse is serious about rectifying its company’s past mistakes – back in March it blocked any viewers seven and under from accessing numerous classics deemed to be culturally or racially insensitive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment masked thieves smash into Sloane Square opticians owned by celebrity eyewear designer Tom Davies and steal hundreds of frames worth £500,000 including glasses made for new Disney movie Cruella

Masked thieves have been caught on camera smashing into a Sloane Square optician owned by Tom Davies and stealing £500,000 worth of frames. The thieves even stole glasses designed for the new Disney movie Cruella from the high-end eyewear store in west London. CCTV footage shows the thieves using a...
TV SeriesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

‘Loki’ Is Disney Plus’ Most-Watched Season Premiere

Disney+ has had some big shows to date, including two seasons of The Mandalorian, a season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a season of The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Some have been very successful, but none has had as big a premiere as their latest series, Marvel’s Loki.
MoviesFlorida Times-Union

A 'Monsters, Inc' spin-off is coming to Disney+—here's how to watch 'Monsters at Work'

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It seems almost surreal that it’s been 20 years since Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. was released in theaters. The story of Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan’s (John Goodman) adventure with a human child in a world full of monsters delighted audiences and ascended quickly into the upper echelons of Pixar classics. If Mike, Sulley, and Boo hold a special place in your heart, good news: There’s a new spin-off set in the world of Monsters, Inc. on its way.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Emma Stone created her Cruella laugh

While waiting for Emma Stone to be officially confirmed in the sequel to Cruella, the actress shared how she created the villain laugh. The truth is that a villain is nobody without his evil laugh. For this reason, Emma Stone was aware that she must laugh in a rather characteristic way in Cruella. And so he did. The actress dazzled with her performance in this new live-action and created her own evil laugh, which she obtained by practicing in the shower.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

How to watch Pixar's new movie Luca online at home on Disney+

Pixar's new original movie Luca is now available to watch in the comfort of your own home on Disney+. Like Soul in 2020, Disney chose to release Luca directly to the streaming service, skipping cinemas and without the Premier Access extra fee that the likes of Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon have had.
TV SeriesBillboard

How to Watch the 'iCarly' Reboot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The day has finally come! Nine years after iCarly wrapped up in 2012, the reboot has officially hit Paramount+. For fans who want to watch the 2021 iCarly online...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Dalmatian from Central Florida is a star in Disney's 'Cruella' movie

ORLANDO, Fla. - When you watch Disney’s new film ‘Cruella’ this summer, you will catch one of Central Florida’s brightest stars in action. The star has got a winning personality, a snazzy coat, a terrific smile, and… big floppy ears. He's a Dalmatian named Parker and he plays a key role in the blockbuster film.
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch Loki: stream new Marvel series online on Disney Plus from anywhere now

The 'God of Mischief' as we've never seen him before, returns this time to the small screen, in Disney Plus' latest Marvel TV series, following on from the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki finds himself in hot water with the Time Variance Authority. Turning into something of a detective drama, make sure you know how to watch Loki online and stream the six-part Avengers spin-off where you are.
Beauty & Fashionafktavern.com

Movie Review: Cruella

With all of the live-action remakes of our favorite childhood movies being produced, I was excited to see who would be cast as my favorite villain, Cruella de Vil, and I was not let down at all. This movie changed the narrative here, even for what is supposed to be a prequel. This film shows a different evolution of the character that became Cruella, and the whole story of 101 Dalmatians. She starts as Estella, a young and clever woman who’s determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life and home for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella stumbles into a job working for fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. This story tells of her upbringing and has great character development for Disney film. The ending was a very different premise from any other place that we have seen in her other iterations though. What we have seen in 101 Dalmatians has been cast to the wayside and revamped into a new modern classic. The way this film made Cruella more understandable and personally more vibrant was done masterfully. It has taken what we know of this villain and made her relatable and no longer misunderstood.
TV & VideosCNET

Disney Plus: What to know to stream Luca, Loki, Cruella and everything else

Disney Plus has been a breakout success among the wave of new streaming services, thanks to a deep library of shows and movies, buzzy originals and (sometimes) big-screen movies to watch the same time they hit theaters. The latest big title is Luca, the newest movie from Pixar, and Disney Plus is also releasing new episodes of its Marvel original series Loki every Wednesday. And the next major release will be Black Widow, which will be available to stream on Disney Plus (for an extra fee) the same day it hits theaters, July 9.
TV Showsneworleansmom.com

Summer Must See Movies :: Part 1 – Disney’s Live Action Cruella

Comes in singing “Summa’ Summa’ Summa’ Time!” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith. That’s the anthem every summer!. I’m so excited about all the new movies and TV shows that are coming out this summer. If you are a movie / TV buff like me, you should be excited, too!