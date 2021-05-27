Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springdale, AR

The days of a swab up the nose for COVID-19 testing are coming to an end with NOWDiagnostic's fingerstick test

Southwest Times Record
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days of having a swab stuck up your nose for a COVID-19 test have come to an end. A Springdale-based business, NOWDiagnostics, Inc., announced Wednesday it has received emergency use authorization for its ADEXUSDx COVID-19 antibody test that uses a drop of blood from a finger. The authorization is for use in moderate-complex settings and at the point-of-care from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

www.swtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Springdale, AR
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Steve Womack
Person
John Boozman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Covid 19#Urine Test#Nowdiagnostics Inc#Covid#Nowdiagnostics#Fda#Clia#Ce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Saliva can be more effective than nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing

The collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples for COVID-19 diagnostic testing poses challenges including exposure risk to healthcare workers and supply chain constraints. Saliva samples are easier to collect but can be mixed with mucus or blood, and some studies have found they produce less accurate results. A team of researchers has found that an innovative protocol that processes saliva samples with a bead mill homogenizer before real-time PCR (RT-PCR) testing results in higher sensitivity compared to NPS samples. Their protocol appears in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.
ScienceEurekAlert

COVID-19 PCR tests can be freeze dried

In fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not just the vaccines that require complicated cold supply chains and refrigerated storage. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests -- often considered the "gold standard" of testing -- also have enzymes and reagents that need to be frozen. Northwestern University researchers have discovered that commercially...
Public HealthArkansas Business

UA, NOWDiagnostics Partner for COVID-19 Study

The University of Arkansas and NOWDiagnostics Inc. of Springdale announced a partnership Tuesday to study the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies among UA students, staff and faculty. The company will use its ADEXUSDx COVID-19 test for the study. NOWDiagnositcs received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in...
Public HealthPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19 testing

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has yet again updated its policies in relation to COVID-19. The agency is now reporting people who have been fully vaccinated can skip future COVID-19 testing. The CDC said recently that most people who have received the full course of shots and...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Why not test for COVID-19 antibodies?

I have one question regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine. Why aren't we testing for antibodies? From what I understand, it is an easy test to administer. Between the vaccination rate and the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus, we may just have our herd immunity. Then one could show their antibody test or their vaccine card to prove immunity.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Indiana to close OptumServe sites for COVID-19 tests by month’s end

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citing “a robust community-led testing network,” Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday announced it will close OptumServe sites providing tests for COVID-19 on June 30. The state’s effort with OptumServe began in late April 2020 and by mid-June 2020 brought large-scale testing for the coronavirus to...
PetsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Forget Swabs, There’s A New Way To Test for COVID-19

I mean really, they keep on earning their title of Man's Best Friend. From being an excellent companion, an in-home vacuum system for fallen foods, to functioning as feet warmers, dogs improve our lives in so many ways. And now, the latest news from researchers in Thailand have us even...
Public Health959theriver.com

COVID-19 Testing Levels Decreasing

Illinois health officials say the level of COVID-19 testing in the state is decreasing. They say there has been a dramatic drop in testing over the past few weeks. Officials cite a rise in vaccination numbers and the fact that schools are out of session as factors in the drop.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Scientists racing to come up with tests for new COVID variants

Ottawa researchers are racing to create tests that will track the latest COVID-19 variants of concern in wastewater, part of an expanding effort to better understand how the virus that causes COVID-19 is changing over time. More than $338,000 in funding announced this week from Genome Canada, Ontario Genomics and...
Garden City, NYnutraingredients-usa.com

Supplement manufacturer seeks to up game in COVID-19 testing

ProPhase Labs, a dietary supplement manufacturer and medical testing company, has announced a plan to better market a COVID-19 test and to move into the genomic testing sphere. Garden City, NY-based ProPhase Labs, once known for making the Cold EEZE OTC remedy, moved into the manufacture of dietary supplements​​ prior...
Philadelphia, PAphl17.com

BinaxNow COVID-19 Self Test

Last week, Philadelphia joined the rest of the state in dropping venue capacity limits and the outdoor mask mandate. But as summer gatherings ramp back up, it’s important to continue to be Covid cautious. Cheryl Nelson is a safety and preparedness expert and she joined with a new, Covid-19 self test you should know about, now available at major retailers, including free self tests for some people at Walgreens.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

DocGo's Rapid Reliable Testing Partners With Carnival Corporation For COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination Services

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Reliable Testing (RRT), a business line of Ambulnz, Inc. d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), today announced it is working with Carnival Corporation on COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines for crew members as it prepares for the restart of cruising in the U.S., with plans to also test guests once cruises resume.
Public HealthBoston University

Pooled Testing for COVID-19 to Begin This Week

New method will reduce cost of testing and is especially effective when positive rates are low. As the gradual repopulation of the BU campus begins this week, the University is doing a pilot test of a new way to keep a close eye on the incidence of COVID-19 in the BU community. Pooled testing, which tests more people with the same amount of resources and is particularly effective when positive rates are low, begins this week on both the Charles River Campus and the Medical Campus.
Boston, MAnortheastern.edu

There’s a lot to be proud of at Northeastern’s COVID-19 testing centers

There’s a lot to be proud of at Northeastern’s COVID-19 testing centers. It’s hard to see a smile through a face mask, but at Northeastern’s Cabot Testing Center, you just know they’re there. The COVID-19 testing center, which has been scaled down recently as cases of the disease drop and vaccinations rise, is awash this month in rainbow flags, stickers, and face masks to celebrate LGBTQA Pride Month.
Businessdnyuz.com

Amazon’s COVID-19 test is now available to consumers

Amazon is selling its own COVID-19 test kit directly to customers. Results from the test will appear on an Amazon diagnostics website that was originally designed for use by Amazon employees. The test’s public availability was first reported by Stat News. The test is on sale for $39.99 and has...
Public Healthpmldaily.com

Govt moots mass Covid-19 testing amidst complaints of lost test swabs, ‘fake’ official statistics

KAMPALA — The government of Uganda is in final stages of rolling out mass Covid-19 testing, PML Daily has learnt. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Covid-19 Task Force, recently enlisted by President Yoweri Museveni has recommended the mass testing as a way to mitigate the fast spreading pandemic that is ravaging the country. A source close to the task force, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak for the government, stated that the announcement of the mass testing would be announced soon.
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Lanakila Health Center

HONOLULU – The Hawai'i Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday that it will offer free COVID-19 rapid tests at the Lanakila Health Center in Kalihi this coming Saturday, June 12 and next Saturday, June 19. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. "As...
Cape Girardeau, MOKFVS12

At home COVID-19 test available in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than one year into the pandemic, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at drug stores. “I think it’s really great to have that at-home option,” said Maria Davis with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test comes...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Roche SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Test Granted First FDA Emergency Use Authorization For PCR Testing Of Both Symptomatic And Asymptomatic Individuals At The Point Of Care

BASEL, Switzerland, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® Liat ® System. This singleplex test is the first real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test that can identify SARS-CoV-2 infection within 20 minutes.