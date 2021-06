What are the highest and lowest scores in NFL history, which scores are the most common, and which scores have never happened in the NFL?. In the rich history of the NFL, several scores stand out for various reasons. Whether it is the highest-scoring game of all time or the lowest-scoring, there are always intriguing wrinkles regarding NFL scores. Let’s take a look at those highest and lowest scoring games, the most common scores in NFL history, and which scores have never happened in the history of the NFL.