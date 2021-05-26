Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Letter: What are the benefits of wilderness

Steamboat Pilot & Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are usually two dramatically opposing views about wilderness. Those who love it, enjoy the peace and solitude. Others think it takes their freedom away and regulates what they can do. In reality, wilderness is not a two dimensional issue of conflict. The proposed America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act, protecting...

www.steamboatpilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Colorado River#Oil And Gas#Oil Shale#Snow Removal#Climate Scientists#Off Road#Canadian#Wilderness Offer#Wildlife Movement#Public Land#Unsustainable Grazing#Organisms#United States#Organic Carbon#Mosses#Off Road Vehicles#Runoff#Biocrust Soils Land#Stored Carbon
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
John Hickenlooper
Related
PoliticsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

When you vote, remember DeSantis cut benefits | Letters to the editor

Re: Florida’s jobless will lose weekly $300 federal unemployment benefit starting June 26, May 24. People should remember in November 2022. Gov. DeSantis had the wrong idea at the wrong time. Ending the $300 weekly payment to unemployed Florida workers means over $1 billion of federal dollars will not come to Florida. These are tax dollars that proportionally are paid by Florida workers and should come back to them.
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Letter: What is Spartz doing to help Hooisers?

While reading your recent article, “Q&A: Spartz reflects on first months in Congress” (May 11), I was struck by Rep. Victoria Spartz’s low expectations of the institution to which she strove so hard to join. “I didn’t have very high expectations … such a serious institution with an important function...
Bemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Line 3 has far more benefits than negatives

One aspect of the Line 3 pipeline project that is often overlooked is the fact that it will actually protect, not hurt, our environment. Like any part of our infrastructure that is more than 60 years old, the Line 3 pipeline is worn and in great need of repair. Left untouched, the likelihood of spills or incidents that would threaten our forests or rivers would be great.
Travelworldatlas.com

Arches National Park

National Parks are areas that are created by national governments for the conservation of the natural environment. The National Park Service (NPS), which functions under the US Department of Interior, currently manages 63 National Parks in the United States. Among all the US States, the State of California has the highest number of National Parks followed by the States of Alaska, Utah, and Colorado. It is estimated that approximately 211,000 km2 of land is protected by National Parks in the United States.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Political parties divided on what threatens America | Letters

At the heart of our national disagreements are differences of opinion about what constitutes a threat to our republic. One side seems to see our biggest threats as climate change, white supremacy and the COVID-19 virus; the other side sees, as our biggest threats, wide-open borders, the Chinese Communist Party, encroaching bureaucracy and inflation.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: What's wrong with Georgia?

Ok, so I saw a Georgia licence plate driving in town yesterday and I felt, for the first time, OMG, what's wrong with people, from this state. They have Marjorie Taylor Green, accosting AOC. How can any normal citizenry elect a person so ill equipt, to be in Congress. She's already been censored, and thrown off her commitee assignments. She believes in CRAZY Conspiracy therory's. On top of voting in some of the most repressive voting laws Nationally, seeing that licence plate made me cringe. Sorry Georgia, but you brought it on yourself, and truth be known, not happy to see your licence plate here. I know we have our own CRAZIES. How about Rep. Gosar, saying the Insurection never happened, or Karen Fain, leading the recount with the Ningas. Ya, these people, unfortunately, are everywhere. Still, it's a shame, a simple licence plate can make you feel uncomfortable, as well as a small town in Arizona, called Prescott.
SocietyPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Troubled by what a letter expressed

In response to Bernice Mennis’ letter of May 13 — I’d like to say, Bernice, you are a good artist, one of my favorites — but after reading your viewpoints and philosophies over the past year, I have to say I disagree with many things regarding them. It’s been 20...
Hobbiesmyqcountry.com

Survive In The Wilderness

The average person thinks that if you dropped them in the middle of nowhere, they could survive in the wilderness for 16 days. Again, that’s survive . . . not survive comfortably. So as long as you could find water and not freeze to death, you might make it. The “not freezing” part might be tough though, because less than one in five Americans are confident they could start a fire if they only had flint. And without flint, it’s probably closer to zero percent. Only one in seven think they’d be able to tell which plants and berries were edible, and which ones might kill them. And two-thirds of us don’t know what poison ivy looks like. The survey also found that after a year of lockdowns and pandemic stress, 63% of us have a newfound appreciation for nature and being outdoors.
Cabarrus County, NCIndependent Tribune

LETTER: Securing our energy grid benefits North Carolina

As temperatures in Cabarrus County warm up, it is hard to believe just three months ago, devastating winter storms in Texas paralyzed their electrical grid, leaving millions of Texans without electricity for weeks in freezing cold temperatures resulting in a tragic loss of lives. Additionally, the economic impact soared to over $195 billion, making it the costliest disaster in Texan history.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Our region benefits from Danforth's biotech vision

Regarding David Nicklaus' column "Ag firm’s billion-dollar success validates St. Louis’ two-decade-old biotech vision" (May 13) concerning the late Bill Danforth's efforts to make St. Louis an agricultural and medical technology hub: John McDonnell, the former McDonnell-Douglas chairman, said Danforth would be pleased that the region stuck with his strategy long enough to achieve success. “Bill from the beginning knew it was not a sprint,” McDonnell said. “It was going to be a marathon. If Bill saw now what Benson Hill has accomplished, he would be very pleased.” McDonnell's words were well-chosen.
Congress & CourtsAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: What do GOP senators have to hide?

Thirty-five House Republicans voted in favor of a bill to create a bipartisan, independent commission on the Jan. 6 investigation! Only 35!. What about the rest? And probably all of the Republican senators will vote against it. Are they afraid? What do they have to hide? Are they afraid Trump...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Letters: Does anyone know what a ‘vaccine’ is?

Shockingly, too many people have actually forgotten, or they have never known, what a vaccine is. The COVID-19 vaccines work as other vaccines do by protecting the vaccinated from the unvaccinated. Why are vaccinated people worried about who isn’t vaccinated? If someone does not choose to get the vaccine, it is their own risk. They are not a risk to fully vaccinated people.
U.S. PoliticsWiscnews.com

LETTER: What has happened to America?

The party of “Honest Abe” is now the party of big lies and constant gaslighting. Instead of holding the Union together, it now stands for division, attacking the Capitol, and ending the Union. The party of “The Great Communicator” who said “Tear down this Wall” is the party of building...
Georgia Statevestnikkavkaza.net

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Rob Portman to visit Georgia

A Congressional delegation will visit Georgia. The information about it is reported by the US Embassy in Georgia, InterPressNews reports. According to the US Embassy, ​​the delegation will be led by Senators Jean Shaheen and Senator Rob Portman. "A Congressional delegation led by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and including Senator...
EnvironmentThegardenisland.com

VOICES: Climate emergency declared in Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i has become the first state to declare a climate emergency, joining 1,864 jurisdictions in 33 countries which have already done so. The Hawai‘i Resolution, Senate Concurrent Resolution 44, requests statewide collaboration toward an immediate emergency mobilization effort and just transition to restore a safe climate. The resolution outlines the...
Energy Industrythewealthrace.com

U.S. energy secretary sets expectations for greener LNG production

(Bloomberg) –The times of selling liquefied pure gasoline as “freedom gasoline” or “molecules of freedom” have ended on the U.S. Division of Power. Throughout a go to to Houston, U.S. Secretary of Power Jennifer Granholm mentioned the Biden administration would quite promote and promote a cleaner model of the superchilled gasoline. The assertion marks a coverage shift from the Trump administration, which rolled again environmental laws and closely promoted U.S. LNG all over the world.