Philadelphia-Miami Runs

SFGate
 30 days ago

Phillies third. Roman Quinn doubles to right field. Aaron Nola reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Roman Quinn to third. Andrew McCutchen flies out to shallow center field to Jose Devers. Jean Segura hit by pitch. Aaron Nola to second. Brad Miller walks. Jean Segura to second. Aaron Nola to third. Roman Quinn scores. Rhys Hoskins reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brad Miller to second. Jean Segura to third. Aaron Nola out at home. Odubel Herrera called out on strikes.

