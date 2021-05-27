Cancel
Erica Banks Is Tired Of Being Asked About Megan Thee Stallion

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey may share affiliations with 1501 Certified Entertainment, but Erica Banks doesn't believe she has to continuously be asked about Megan Thee Stallion. The "Buss It" hitmaker has been pegged with questions about the Houston Hottie ever since Banks emerged from 1501 following Meg's successes. Comparisons have been drawn between the two femcees, and, unsurprisingly, Banks is done with inquiries regarding her feelings about Ms. Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion
