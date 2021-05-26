newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Think Again: Ensuring real student equity

By Melanie Sturm For Steamboat Pilot, Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Your mind is like a parachute; it only works when it’s open,” my seventh-grade teacher counseled. That inspiration — and Mr. Rogers’ assurance that he liked me just the way I am — helped me surmount the challenges of my ugly scoliosis-correcting brace. I told this trauma-to-triumph story when applying...

www.steamboatpilot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcwhorter
Person
Muhammed Ali
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Robin Diangelo
Person
Glenn Loury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#E Pluribus Unum#Race#Black Americans#Equity#Education Standards#Legal Education#School Education#Education And Schools#Jewish#African Americans#Aspen School District#Students#Empowering Children#Human Equality#Institutions#Objective Standards#Equality Theory#Specific Interventions#Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
EducationPosted by
PennLive.com

Students need equity in school library programs | Opinion

Each year, more Pennsylvania school districts eliminate school librarian positions and library programs. According to the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association’s annual staffing survey, this school year, 48 districts report having no school librarians in any of their school buildings, impacting almost 90,000 K-12 public school students. The gap between students who have access to libraries and the instruction of a certified school librarian and those who do not is widening. What initially was seen as a cost-cutting measure in poor urban or small rural communities, is now spreading rapidly across the Commonwealth. Districts without librarians occur in 45% of our counties and 2/3rds of the Intermediate Units. Consider these examples:
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Manistee County, MImanisteenews.com

Young Writers Project shows students real-world uses of writing

MANISTEE COUNTY — For years, the Manistee Intermediate School District's Young Authors Program has given Manistee County elementary students an opportunity to see what goes into writing a book. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled last spring, and the ISD had to come up with a way...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida students should learn critical thinking | Letters

For students learning American history, what does just ‘the facts’ mean? | Editorial, May 21. The best course I ever took had no textbook. It was mentored rather than taught. I learned American history by digging into original sources (on microfiche, if this still exists). I learned to discern, along with the gratifications of discovery. The best course I ever delivered, to well-educated doctors, guided them similarly. Following the science takes effort and usefully replaces the oxymoron of “settled science.” The editorial makes plain that a top-down prescribed curriculum is fraught as it has been and will always be. We see similar patterns of de facto censorship outside of the classrooms. Every day the internet adds 2.5 quintillion bytes of data, much of it is garbage or biased. Shouldn’t we emphasize learning to seek, sieve and evaluate over spoon-feeding? Textbooks and lectures are about a century behind the learning needs of our youth. Give them common topics in an orderly and age-appropriate way and show them how to search and assess, to formulate opinions, and to support, debate and revise their views. That’s democracy. Let’s step beyond who is holding the spoon. The spoon is the problem.
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Stein column: Ensuring all students are Ready to Learn

Everywhere I turn these days, educators and policymakers are talking about “lost learning.” Even the federal government has allocated millions of dollars to schools in emergency relief funds for the purpose of “recovering lost learning.”. Given how disruptive the pandemic has been over the past year, it’s no wonder that...
MinoritiesMadera Tribune

Opinion: State to eliminate ‘white’ math

True or False: There is at least one subject in our schools’ curriculum that cannot be taught from a racist perspective, and that subject is mathematics. Math is pure; it is unsullied by bias; it is the “Great Equalizer” of the classroom. It doesn’t care what color your skin is, where your ancestors came from, who or what you worship. But….
Randolph, NHValley News

Valley Parents: Randolph Union High students work to inform, engage peers about equity; make changes in education

RANDOLPH — For the 12 students in Randolph Union High School’s racial justice project-based learning class, action is a crucial component in their education. This school year, the students have launched a website with resources, a blog, a forum and a shop to sell screen-printed items with all proceeds going to the Every Town BIPOC Land Trust and the SUSU commUNITY Farm. Last June, the students organized Randolph’s Black Lives Matter march. In 2019, they led efforts to permanently fly the Black Lives Matter flag at their school and hosted Vermont’s first student-led anti-racism conference, which 200 people from 20 schools attended.
Columbus, MSwcbi.com

Administrators are hopeful to get disconnected students engaged again

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been a long year for students and the people tasked with teaching them. Most local classrooms have been virtual or hybrid all year long, and administrators want kids back in their desks this fall. When Covid closed schools in March of 2020, administrators came up with a plan for students to learn virtually. Students tried to stay on track, but the change left some students lost and others less motivated.
Seattle, WAseattlespectator.com

Seattle University Hosts First Racial Equity Summit for Faculty and Students

Seattle University held its first Racial Equity Summit May 19 as part of the LIFT SU action plan to promote the importance of diversity and anti-racism in higher education. Following a year spent grappling with the racial disparities revealed in the after-effects of COVID-19, and a summer spent confronting the social and racial injustices emphasized by the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lewis County, WVWVNews

Middle school students deliver good deeds again

Robert L. Bland Middle School students were at it again by collecting items for the Lewis County Family Resource Network. Students collected 3,944 items and $445, with the sixth- grade class donating the most items at 1,481. Fifth grade’s overall winner was Ms. Flesher’s class regarding food items, and Ms....
CollegesYale Daily News

In Opening Assembly, Salovey encourages students to “think like a fox”

The class of 2021 gathered together Aug. 26, 2017 for the first time for the annual Yale College Opening Assembly in Woolsey Hall. With the opening of Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College, the first-year class — with close to 1,600 students — was the largest in Yale College history at the time. In his first-year address, University President Peter Salovey urged students to embrace a liberal arts education and view the world through multiple perspectives. Following Salovey’s address, Dean of Yale College Marvin Chun gave his first speech after being appointed to his position — Chun was appointed Dean in spring 2017.
Springfield, ILillinoissenatedemocrats.com

Glowiak Hilton plan ensures quality mental health resources for students

SPRINGFIELD – After it passed the Senate with strong bipartisan support, State Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs) hopes her initiative will improve student access to mental health education and resources by allowing partnerships between state agencies. “As our schools recover from numerous pandemic-related challenges, our state must prioritize our...
Technologypinecountynews.com

Students explore virtual reality – and real jobs

Several students sit or stand at stations wearing an oculus (a virtual reality headset) as they grab at the air or wave an empty paint sprayer towards a computer station set up in the East Central School gymnasium, Monday, May 17. Dominic Depaulis, a junior, moves joysticks back and forth...
EducationValdosta Daily Times

SETSER: On Education: Finding the cheat codes to life

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This is the first part in a mini-series on education, seeking to show the incredible value of it and equip us with the process toward achieving it, what our heart desires. Here’s a professor at Columbia University who changed the face of American education in the 1950s, and...