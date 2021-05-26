Think Again: Ensuring real student equity

For students learning American history, what does just ‘the facts’ mean? | Editorial, May 21. The best course I ever took had no textbook. It was mentored rather than taught. I learned American history by digging into original sources (on microfiche, if this still exists). I learned to discern, along with the gratifications of discovery. The best course I ever delivered, to well-educated doctors, guided them similarly. Following the science takes effort and usefully replaces the oxymoron of “settled science.” The editorial makes plain that a top-down prescribed curriculum is fraught as it has been and will always be. We see similar patterns of de facto censorship outside of the classrooms. Every day the internet adds 2.5 quintillion bytes of data, much of it is garbage or biased. Shouldn’t we emphasize learning to seek, sieve and evaluate over spoon-feeding? Textbooks and lectures are about a century behind the learning needs of our youth. Give them common topics in an orderly and age-appropriate way and show them how to search and assess, to formulate opinions, and to support, debate and revise their views. That’s democracy. Let’s step beyond who is holding the spoon. The spoon is the problem.