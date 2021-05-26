Most restrictions on masks, physical distancing gone for fall 2021 semester at Indiana University
Following its announcement of an in-person fall 2021 semester earlier this year, Indiana University has released its full health and safety guidance for the upcoming semester. Most notably, the guidance notes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all IU students, faculty and staff. This new requirement will then allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing.news.iu.edu