Most restrictions on masks, physical distancing gone for fall 2021 semester at Indiana University

By Amanda Roach
iu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its announcement of an in-person fall 2021 semester earlier this year, Indiana University has released its full health and safety guidance for the upcoming semester. Most notably, the guidance notes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all IU students, faculty and staff. This new requirement will then allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing.

news.iu.edu
