Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Gosper County in south central Nebraska Furnas County in south central Nebraska * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bartley to near Lebanon, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cambridge and Wilsonville around 940 PM CDT. Holbrook and Hendley around 950 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Arapahoe, Beaver City, Edison and Hollinger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH