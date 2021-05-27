Flood Advisory issued for Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gosper The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Buffalo County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Gosper County in south central Nebraska Phelps County in south central Nebraska * Until 245 AM CDT Thursday. * At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with additional rain expected overnight. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Holdrege, Bertrand, Elwood, Loomis and Smithfield.