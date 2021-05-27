Flood Advisory issued for Hale, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Parmer; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Bailey County in northwestern Texas Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas Southern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Parmer County in the panhandle of Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Muleshoe, Olton, Hart, Earth, Sudan, Needmore, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge and Springlake.