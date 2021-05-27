Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hill City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hill City around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bogue. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH