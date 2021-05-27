Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS SOUTHEASTERN KEITH AND WESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ for southwestern and west central Nebraska.