Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog may impact the Friday morning commute.