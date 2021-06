UPDATE: See additional updates at the bottom of the article with even more evidence. Remember years ago when Hideo Kojima was first teasing Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain? He made up a fake studio called Moby Dick Studios and for months played the role of a fake developer named Joakim Mogren, announcing a game called The Phantom Pain, which of course ended up being MGSV. Any good conspiracy, however, isn’t complete without a bunch of red herrings and hoaxes from overzealous fans complicating things. Kojima did the same thing with the fake P.T. ultimately being a “playable teaser” for the canceled Silent Hills. So is it happening all over again with BLUE BOX Game Studios and “Abandoned”? Is this really Hideo Kojima and Silent Hill, or is it genuinely a studio caught in the middle of conspiracy theories from fans who will end up disappointed?