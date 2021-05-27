Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist Creates Healing Work of Art to Thank Surgeon for Saving Her Son's Life

By Emily Matson
erienewsnow.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local artist presents a very unique piece of art to the doctor who saved her son's life. Lena Logvina created a mosaic piece of her son's scar, “This piece is the actual scar, bullet hole and drainage tubes that my son has on his stomach, and I created it to make it look beautiful, and also to say thank you for the beautiful work the surgeons did on him. They turned him into a work of art, a working work of art, so that was my inspiration. And I wanted to give them this gift just to say thank you for saving our boy.”

www.erienewsnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon#Work Of Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Arttheundefeated.com

Artist’s work creates ‘parallel universe’ for positive mental space

My last few exhibitions, starting in 2015, have conveyed the thoughts I’ve had about the country being at a major crossroads since before the 2016 presidential election. At that time, as a highly perceptive and analytical person, I already had a feeling in my gut that the country was about to make some serious missteps, and I knew it wouldn’t bode well for the majority of who call this country home or seek to call it home. With each of those exhibitions, the title contained some reference to a “parallel universe” of my imagination that allows me to metaphorically remove myself from this current reality for my own sanity.
Visual ArtMedicalXpress

The art of Aphantasia: How 'mind blind' artists create without being able to visualise

Glen Keane, the Oscar-winning artist behind such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid (1989), was once described by Ed Catmull the former president of Pixar and Walt Disney Studios as "one of the best animators in the history of hand-drawn animation." But when he sat down to design Ariel, or indeed the beast from Beauty and the Beast (1991), Keane's mind was a blank. He had no preconception of what he would draw.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Artist honors Little Village with her work

CHICAGO — So much of who we are is shaped by how, and where we grew up. Artist Elsa Muñoz says her childhood in Little Village is what inspires her art. Learn more about Muñoz’s work on her website elsamunoz.com. You can also find her on Instagram at @elsa.munoz.art.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Thanks to the talented people who create art | Letter to the editor

Michael D’Alessandro’s very thoughtful opinion piece last week on public art in our community was an educational and entertaining tour of many of the important pieces of public art in our community, and of the importance of public art in shaping and echoing the culture and values of places in which it is found.
MuseumsTexarkana Gazette

Artist's huge 'Night Watch' gets bigger thanks to AI

AMSTERDAM — One of Rembrandt van Rijn's biggest paintings just got a bit bigger. A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic "Night Watch" painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it. The printed strips now hang flush...
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Local artist shows work at Alcott art show

Local artist Tammy McFadden is a graduate of Kansas City Kansas Community College. Her art show was Saturday afternoon, June 26, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alcott Arts Center, 180 S. 18th, Kansas City, Kansas. When asked what her favorite type of art medium was, McFadden said,...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

3D-printed liver to help surgeons prepare for life-saving operations

Surgeons will perform liver resections with greater accuracy and deliver improved patient outcomes thanks to new research by Nottingham Trent University. Senior Research Fellow Richard Arm has developed a way to 3D-print scan data of cancer-hit patient organs so that clinicians can rehearse difficult operations on lifelike models. The aim...
Harrisburg, PAlocal21news.com

Former CBS 21 anchor Robb Hanrahan thanks doctors who saved his life

HARRISBURG — Earlier this year former CBS 21 anchor Robb Hanrahan retired after suffering a near death experience. Robb suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to UPMC where his heart stopped more than once. The team there worked around the clock, even implanting five cardiac stents. Today Robb...
Genesee County, MIabc12.com

Using art to help children heal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Art is powerful. With each sketch, brush stroke or splash of color - it creates something. It’s about expressing yourself. And the beauty is art can tell a story, even when words fail. As our Angie Hendershot show us, thanks to a new therapy room, children...
PetsKenosha News.com

Therapy dog saves woman who was on the verge of taking her own life

A therapy dog has played a role in saving a woman who was considering taking her own life on a bridge over a highway in the UK, first responders attending the scene have said. Digby normally helps firefighters in therapy sessions deal with trauma. But in a change to his...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside Natalie Barr's private life: Sunrise host, 53, proudly introduces her teenage sons and says her 'family comes first' as she stuns on the cover of The Australian Women's Weekly

Notoriously private Sunrise host Natalie Barr has offered a rare glimpse into her family life in an interview with this month's Australian Women's Weekly. The Channel Seven presenter, 53, appears on the cover of the magazine with her rarely seen teenage sons, Lachlan, 19, and Hunter, 16. And in a...