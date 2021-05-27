Artist Creates Healing Work of Art to Thank Surgeon for Saving Her Son's Life
A local artist presents a very unique piece of art to the doctor who saved her son's life. Lena Logvina created a mosaic piece of her son's scar, “This piece is the actual scar, bullet hole and drainage tubes that my son has on his stomach, and I created it to make it look beautiful, and also to say thank you for the beautiful work the surgeons did on him. They turned him into a work of art, a working work of art, so that was my inspiration. And I wanted to give them this gift just to say thank you for saving our boy.”www.erienewsnow.com