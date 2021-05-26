Cancel
Henrico County, VA

3613 Rolridge Rd, Henrico, VA 23233

Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home to 3613 Rolridge Rd! Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful colonial home with 3427 sq ft 4 bdrm, 2 1/2 bath and attached garage. The attic room could be used for add'l bedroom/office/rec room. This home features hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings on first floor, two-story entry foyer, spacious kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom mosaic tile around kitchen window sink. Great outdoors entertaining featuring two-tier deck with custom pergola, beautifully landscaped, fully fenced and we dont want to forget the custom built play gym (2018). Improvements: Family Room home theatre offers a built in retractable 120" movie screen & projector w/5 surround sound speakers (2011) Stone Fireplace mantel and surround (2017) Finished Attic-rec room (2012) Roof (2019) Energy Efficient Windows & Door (2017) HVAC (2012), 4th bedroom converted to Dance Room w/new hardwood floors lighting & full size mirrors (2011), encapsulated crawl space (2011). Home is within minutes of short pump shopping, and restaurants. This one won't last! Pictures being uploaded Friday.

Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.