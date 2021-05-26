3613 Rolridge Rd, Henrico, VA 23233
Welcome Home to 3613 Rolridge Rd! Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful colonial home with 3427 sq ft 4 bdrm, 2 1/2 bath and attached garage. The attic room could be used for add'l bedroom/office/rec room. This home features hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings on first floor, two-story entry foyer, spacious kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom mosaic tile around kitchen window sink. Great outdoors entertaining featuring two-tier deck with custom pergola, beautifully landscaped, fully fenced and we dont want to forget the custom built play gym (2018). Improvements: Family Room home theatre offers a built in retractable 120" movie screen & projector w/5 surround sound speakers (2011) Stone Fireplace mantel and surround (2017) Finished Attic-rec room (2012) Roof (2019) Energy Efficient Windows & Door (2017) HVAC (2012), 4th bedroom converted to Dance Room w/new hardwood floors lighting & full size mirrors (2011), encapsulated crawl space (2011). Home is within minutes of short pump shopping, and restaurants. This one won't last! Pictures being uploaded Friday.richmond.com