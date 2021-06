On Friday, June 18th, T.I. posted a happy birthday message to his daughter Deyjah on his official Instagram, along with several family pictures throughout the years. The Grand Hustle mogul captioned the heartwarming message: "I love you to no end. Even through tumultuous times I still think the world of you. I'm always proud and incredibly impressed by your revolutionary perspective. Your words are soft and seldom heard but always impactful and profound at the same time. " The post has since accumulated over 167,500 likes and counting.