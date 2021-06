Under the creative vision of Gabriela Hearst, Chloé is becoming fashion’s embodiment of the age of awareness. Presenting her first resort collection for the brand on a video call from Paris, it was motivation over inspiration: “We’re here on a mission,” she said, listing the impressive measures the house is taking to make its collections sustainable. If you came for the romantic mood boards and the classic tales of trips to the archive, this wasn’t it. “I haven’t gone to the archive,” Hearst said. “I feel like I’ve loved Chloé for so long and I have this idea of what it looks like. It’s not that I don’t respect what’s been done in its history, but I want the representation of what Chloé means to me to come out first.”