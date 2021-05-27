Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, IN

WATCH: Clarksville Elementary students perform in uplifting music video

By Brooke McAfee
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GimTC_0aCf34Sh00
Clarksville Elementary student Olivia Glover was one of the soloists in the school’s “We Are the World” music video, which featured the entire student body. Clarksville Community Schools

CLARKSVILLE — A music video featuring students at Clarksville Elementary School has become an internet sensation.

In less than a week, the video of students performing the song “We Are the World” has reached more than 73,000 views on YouTube and 19,000 views on Facebook.

The video was filmed and edited by Michael Sanders, a professional music producer who is a teacher at Maxwell’s House of Music and the father of two students at the school. The performance was directed by Clarksville Elementary music teacher Emmy Bodner.

Over the past school year, COVID-19 safety protocols prevented students from performing as usual. However, Bodner was inspired by the virtual choirs that became popular during the pandemic, and she contacted Sanders to put the video together.

Bodner began teaching students “We Are the World” at the start of the school year, and it took more than a month for Sanders to put together the video.

The video features the entire student body of Clarksville Elementary, or about 500 students. It also includes a number of student soloists.

As music teacher, Bodner noticed the “untapped potential” of the students she was teaching, and she wanted to share their talents in an uplifting way.

“I wanted to be able to give the kids a platform to reach out further into the community,” she said. “Last year was my first year at CES, and I realized these kids here are really something special.”

Go online to newsandtribune.com to watch a News and Tribune video story on the project. To watch the “We Are The World” video, go to https://fb.watch/5KCHR_R5hg/

Brooke McAfee, News and Tribune

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
118
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxwell, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Clarksville, IN
Entertainment
City
Clarksville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#House Of Music#Newsandtribune Com#News And Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
CES
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...