WATCH: Clarksville Elementary students perform in uplifting music video

Clarksville Elementary student Olivia Glover was one of the soloists in the school’s “We Are the World” music video, which featured the entire student body. Clarksville Community Schools

CLARKSVILLE — A music video featuring students at Clarksville Elementary School has become an internet sensation.

In less than a week, the video of students performing the song “We Are the World” has reached more than 73,000 views on YouTube and 19,000 views on Facebook.

The video was filmed and edited by Michael Sanders, a professional music producer who is a teacher at Maxwell’s House of Music and the father of two students at the school. The performance was directed by Clarksville Elementary music teacher Emmy Bodner.

Over the past school year, COVID-19 safety protocols prevented students from performing as usual. However, Bodner was inspired by the virtual choirs that became popular during the pandemic, and she contacted Sanders to put the video together.

Bodner began teaching students “We Are the World” at the start of the school year, and it took more than a month for Sanders to put together the video.

The video features the entire student body of Clarksville Elementary, or about 500 students. It also includes a number of student soloists.

As music teacher, Bodner noticed the “untapped potential” of the students she was teaching, and she wanted to share their talents in an uplifting way.

“I wanted to be able to give the kids a platform to reach out further into the community,” she said. “Last year was my first year at CES, and I realized these kids here are really something special.”

Brooke McAfee, News and Tribune