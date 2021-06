If you happen to see photographs of a disheveled and bloody Anne Hathaway wandering around the streets of Manhattan in the coming days, stay calm: the The Devil Wears Prada alumna is currently filming WeCrashed for AppleTV+. Based on the podcast of the same name, the drama series will chart the rise (and spectacular fall) of the $47 billion shared office-space company WeWork, which filed for an IPO in 2019 only for allegations of misleading financial projections/a toxic workplace culture/general corporate awfulness to go viral on Twitter.